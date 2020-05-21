3921 KINGSWOOD Road

Amenities
Timeless design of Mid-Century architecture combined with the aesthetic of the classic California Ranch; ideally located on one of the most coveted streets lined with old oak trees and a babbling creek. Offering serene privacy in a picturesque setting coupled with convenient proximity to shops and restaurants. The home has three bedrooms, one of which is a generous sized master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Public rooms include a living room, family room, dining room & office; vaulted beamed ceilings, numerous light invoking windows, and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the formal dining room on one side, and a charming breakfast area on the other. The expansive grounds feature areas to entertain and play. The home is situated mid-block on a quiet, cul-de-sac street affording the occupant quiet enjoyment in a very special surround. UCLA/Getty Museum/Universal/Studios close; furniture removed and new wood floors in master since the photos were taken.