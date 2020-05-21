All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3921 KINGSWOOD Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3921 KINGSWOOD Road
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3921 KINGSWOOD Road

3921 Kingswood Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3921 Kingswood Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Timeless design of Mid-Century architecture combined with the aesthetic of the classic California Ranch; ideally located on one of the most coveted streets lined with old oak trees and a babbling creek. Offering serene privacy in a picturesque setting coupled with convenient proximity to shops and restaurants. The home has three bedrooms, one of which is a generous sized master suite with a huge walk-in closet. Public rooms include a living room, family room, dining room & office; vaulted beamed ceilings, numerous light invoking windows, and beautiful hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the formal dining room on one side, and a charming breakfast area on the other. The expansive grounds feature areas to entertain and play. The home is situated mid-block on a quiet, cul-de-sac street affording the occupant quiet enjoyment in a very special surround. UCLA/Getty Museum/Universal/Studios close; furniture removed and new wood floors in master since the photos were taken.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road have any available units?
3921 KINGSWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road have?
Some of 3921 KINGSWOOD Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3921 KINGSWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
3921 KINGSWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3921 KINGSWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 3921 KINGSWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 3921 KINGSWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3921 KINGSWOOD Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road have a pool?
No, 3921 KINGSWOOD Road does not have a pool.
Does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 3921 KINGSWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3921 KINGSWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3921 KINGSWOOD Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Pinnacle Apartments
1860 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Flat
750 Garland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Savoy West Apartments
7270 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College