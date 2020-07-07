All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3877 Seneca Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3877 Seneca Avenue
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:33 PM

3877 Seneca Avenue

3877 Seneca Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3877 Seneca Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This is one of the greatest homes listed for lease in the Atwater Village. This single story traditional home has 3 master bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. The updated kitchen has a large center island, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors, recessed lighting, new lighting fixtures, newer washer and dryer, 5 gas burner stove, built in wine cabinet, central air conditioning, security system (not connected). The interior has just been painted. This home move-in ready. There is a patio off the French doors in the living room waiting for you to sit and enjoy your coffee. The carport has two parking spaces. This home won\'t last long on the market. It is close proximity to Los Feliz, Glendale and Silver Lake. The tax rolls state 2300 square feet of living space but the home has approximately 1700 square feet. There is a detached guest unit behind the home that is occupied by other tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3877 Seneca Avenue have any available units?
3877 Seneca Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3877 Seneca Avenue have?
Some of 3877 Seneca Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3877 Seneca Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3877 Seneca Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3877 Seneca Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3877 Seneca Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3877 Seneca Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3877 Seneca Avenue offers parking.
Does 3877 Seneca Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3877 Seneca Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3877 Seneca Avenue have a pool?
No, 3877 Seneca Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3877 Seneca Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3877 Seneca Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3877 Seneca Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3877 Seneca Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Milano Lofts
609 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College