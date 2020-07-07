3877 Seneca Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This is one of the greatest homes listed for lease in the Atwater Village. This single story traditional home has 3 master bedrooms, one with a walk in closet. The updated kitchen has a large center island, granite counter tops, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. There are hardwood floors, recessed lighting, new lighting fixtures, newer washer and dryer, 5 gas burner stove, built in wine cabinet, central air conditioning, security system (not connected). The interior has just been painted. This home move-in ready. There is a patio off the French doors in the living room waiting for you to sit and enjoy your coffee. The carport has two parking spaces. This home won\'t last long on the market. It is close proximity to Los Feliz, Glendale and Silver Lake. The tax rolls state 2300 square feet of living space but the home has approximately 1700 square feet. There is a detached guest unit behind the home that is occupied by other tenants.