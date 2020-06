3837 Sherwood Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets pool pool table fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool pool table media room

PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE WORLD! NEWER BUILT HOME (2000) ON A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC STREET. BEAUTIFUL LUXURY CONTEMPORARY HOME WITH SOARING CEILINGS AND GRAND FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM IS OPEN TO THE GOURMET GRANITE CHEF'S KITCHEN WITH TOP OF THE LINE APPLIANCES AND SUB-ZERO REFRIGERATOR, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET, SITTING AREA, FIREPLACE, LARGE BALCONY AND INCREDIBLE VIEWS.

THERE IS A BEAUTIFUL PROFESSIONAL MOVIE THEATRE FOR ENTERTAINING GUESTS! BACKYARD OFFERS A LARGE POOL, WATERFALL AND SITTING AREA. TOP OF THE LINE WINDOW COVERINGS, CHANDELIERS, POOL TABLE, PAINTINGS AND SOME FURNITURE IS INCLUDED IN THE RENT. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL HOME, A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!