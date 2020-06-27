3808 Minerva Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Well maintained 1950's era 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex with bonus enclosed approx. 200 sq ft patio with another bathroom. Newly renovated but with an eye to keeping the Mid Century Modern 50's style. New tile in kitchen with new sink and faucet as well as new dishwasher and newer fridge and gas stove. Enclosed Laundry/Pantry with newer stack washer dryer and lots of shelves for storage. New paint through out. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, with newer Armstrong vinyl tile in the kitchen and bath. Main bath has a new sink, faucet, toilet and shower head as well as refinished full tub and shower. Patio bath has new toilet and faucet, and shower head, shower only, no tub. New faux wood blinds in Living Room and Bedroom 1. Big closet in each bedroom, one linen and one coat closet in hallway, lots of storage. Forced air conditioning an heat. Fully fenced and enclosed front, side and backyards, perfect for a nice small to medium dog, dogs welcome! Nice little barbecue area behind the kitchen, and beautiful garden area off patio. Comes with single car garage (with lots of storage space) with automatic door opener and an additional driveway parking spot. The two units of the duplex are seperated by the two single car garages (which have a wall seperating them) so there are NO adjoining walls between the two units. Close to Venice Beach, the 405 freeway, the 10 freeway, UCLA, Santa Monica College, LAX and Playa Vista. Security deposit may vary with pets.....