Last updated July 15 2019 at 7:32 AM

3808 Minerva Ave

3808 Minerva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3808 Minerva Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well maintained 1950's era 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Duplex with bonus enclosed approx. 200 sq ft patio with another bathroom. Newly renovated but with an eye to keeping the Mid Century Modern 50's style. New tile in kitchen with new sink and faucet as well as new dishwasher and newer fridge and gas stove. Enclosed Laundry/Pantry with newer stack washer dryer and lots of shelves for storage. New paint through out. Refinished hardwood floors throughout, with newer Armstrong vinyl tile in the kitchen and bath. Main bath has a new sink, faucet, toilet and shower head as well as refinished full tub and shower. Patio bath has new toilet and faucet, and shower head, shower only, no tub. New faux wood blinds in Living Room and Bedroom 1. Big closet in each bedroom, one linen and one coat closet in hallway, lots of storage. Forced air conditioning an heat. Fully fenced and enclosed front, side and backyards, perfect for a nice small to medium dog, dogs welcome! Nice little barbecue area behind the kitchen, and beautiful garden area off patio. Comes with single car garage (with lots of storage space) with automatic door opener and an additional driveway parking spot. The two units of the duplex are seperated by the two single car garages (which have a wall seperating them) so there are NO adjoining walls between the two units. Close to Venice Beach, the 405 freeway, the 10 freeway, UCLA, Santa Monica College, LAX and Playa Vista. Security deposit may vary with pets.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 Minerva Ave have any available units?
3808 Minerva Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 Minerva Ave have?
Some of 3808 Minerva Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 Minerva Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3808 Minerva Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 Minerva Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3808 Minerva Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3808 Minerva Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3808 Minerva Ave offers parking.
Does 3808 Minerva Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 Minerva Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 Minerva Ave have a pool?
No, 3808 Minerva Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3808 Minerva Ave have accessible units?
No, 3808 Minerva Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 Minerva Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 Minerva Ave has units with dishwashers.
