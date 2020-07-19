All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3786 Moore Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3786 Moore Street
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

3786 Moore Street

3786 Moore Street · (323) 848-4948
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mar Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3786 Moore Street, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3786 Moore Street · Avail. now

$5,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1654 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
Charming Mar Vista 3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 3786 Moore Street
Los Angeles CA 90066

In person walk through by appointment only. Mask and social distancing is required.
To schedule an appointment please Click on the "Schedule Viewing" on Management Company's website. Link below
To apply for this suite please click "Apply Now" on Management Company's website. Link below

Link:
www.HorizonRealEstateLA.com

3D virtual tour:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K3azWNYwhJk

This charming Mar Vista house features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garage. The garage has an electric door opener and storage cabinets. Centrally located on the Westside, the house is literally a few minutes from Venice Beach, Downtown Culver City, and Santa Monica. The house has lots of space with 1,654 square feet and was remodeled only a few years ago. There is a gas fireplace, several sky lights, and original hardwood floors. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and boasts a kitchen island. There is a washer and dryer for your convenience. The primary bedroom is very spacious with French doors that lead to the rear yard and a walk-in closet in the primary bathroom. The two beautiful bathrooms have gorgeous flooring and showers, and the showers have rain shower heads and the primary bathroom has a spa tub. The exterior has beautiful smooth stucco. The patios and yards provide a tranquil and relaxing environment with a vase fountain and a beautiful butterfly garden at the front and rear. You can sit at the front porch with your favorite beverage and relax while watching the beautiful butterflies and flowers. The patios are covered for comfort. There is a great entertaining area at the rear which features a gas fire pit and built-in benches.

We are offering a 1 year lease term with approved application(s)

$35 application fee per adult via Management's website.

Presented by:
Horizon Real Estate Management Group Inc.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3786 Moore Street have any available units?
3786 Moore Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3786 Moore Street have?
Some of 3786 Moore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3786 Moore Street currently offering any rent specials?
3786 Moore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3786 Moore Street pet-friendly?
No, 3786 Moore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3786 Moore Street offer parking?
Yes, 3786 Moore Street offers parking.
Does 3786 Moore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3786 Moore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3786 Moore Street have a pool?
No, 3786 Moore Street does not have a pool.
Does 3786 Moore Street have accessible units?
No, 3786 Moore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3786 Moore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3786 Moore Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3786 Moore Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

6326 Coldwater Canyon
6326 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91606
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
11650 National Blvd.
11650 National Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Twenty2Eleven Apartments
20211 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91306
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity