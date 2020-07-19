Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking garage hot tub

Charming Mar Vista 3 Bed, 2 Bath House - 3786 Moore Street

Los Angeles CA 90066



In person walk through by appointment only. Mask and social distancing is required.

To schedule an appointment please Click on the "Schedule Viewing" on Management Company's website. Link below

To apply for this suite please click "Apply Now" on Management Company's website. Link below



Link:

www.HorizonRealEstateLA.com



3D virtual tour:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=K3azWNYwhJk



This charming Mar Vista house features 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms and 2-car garage. The garage has an electric door opener and storage cabinets. Centrally located on the Westside, the house is literally a few minutes from Venice Beach, Downtown Culver City, and Santa Monica. The house has lots of space with 1,654 square feet and was remodeled only a few years ago. There is a gas fireplace, several sky lights, and original hardwood floors. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and boasts a kitchen island. There is a washer and dryer for your convenience. The primary bedroom is very spacious with French doors that lead to the rear yard and a walk-in closet in the primary bathroom. The two beautiful bathrooms have gorgeous flooring and showers, and the showers have rain shower heads and the primary bathroom has a spa tub. The exterior has beautiful smooth stucco. The patios and yards provide a tranquil and relaxing environment with a vase fountain and a beautiful butterfly garden at the front and rear. You can sit at the front porch with your favorite beverage and relax while watching the beautiful butterflies and flowers. The patios are covered for comfort. There is a great entertaining area at the rear which features a gas fire pit and built-in benches.



We are offering a 1 year lease term with approved application(s)



$35 application fee per adult via Management's website.



Presented by:

Horizon Real Estate Management Group Inc.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914422)