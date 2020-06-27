3637 Inglewood Blvd 2

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed

BRAND NEW REMODEL - Property Id: 220224



OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2-3PM



Hello,

Newly remodeled two bedroom with rich wood laminate flooring and high ceilings with crown molding throughout. Sparkling kitchen with modern tile accents and a stainless steel package featuring dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. Large living room and separate dining area. Nice sized bedrooms with great closet space/mirrored sliding doors and plenty of storage. Large modern bathroom. Owner pays for water and trash. Assigned parking. Laundry on premise. Shared common area with table and chairs.

BEDROOMS DO NOT SHARE A WALL!



$2,650 security deposit

Cats with additional deposit



Fair Housing Compliant

Professionally Managed



Thank You!

Lease Terms

12 Month

Available Now

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220224

Property Id 220224



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5573348)