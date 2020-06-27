All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 2 2020

3637 Inglewood Blvd 2

3637 Inglewood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3637 Inglewood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BRAND NEW REMODEL - Property Id: 220224

OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY 2-3PM

Hello,
Newly remodeled two bedroom with rich wood laminate flooring and high ceilings with crown molding throughout. Sparkling kitchen with modern tile accents and a stainless steel package featuring dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and gas stove. Large living room and separate dining area. Nice sized bedrooms with great closet space/mirrored sliding doors and plenty of storage. Large modern bathroom. Owner pays for water and trash. Assigned parking. Laundry on premise. Shared common area with table and chairs.
BEDROOMS DO NOT SHARE A WALL!

$2,650 security deposit
Cats with additional deposit

Fair Housing Compliant
Professionally Managed

Thank You!
Lease Terms
12 Month
Available Now
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/220224
Property Id 220224

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5573348)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

