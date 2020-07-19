3610 S. Carolina Street

Amenities

This lovely unit is complete with a spacious floor plan and a romantic view of the Harbor and City Lights, situated in the Point Fermin area and a cozy fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly nights. Kitchen has a charming breakfast bar that overlooks the harbor and all appliances are included, refrigerator, dishwasher with washer and dryer inside the unit. Roman style tub with shower. The building is secure with subterranean parking, with heated pool and sauna. This is a unique find if you appreciate coastal living, as these units rarely come up for lease. This is a NO pet and NO smoking building. Act NOW, this won't last long.