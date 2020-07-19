All apartments in Los Angeles
3610 S. Carolina Street

3610 S Carolina St · No Longer Available
Location

3610 S Carolina St, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

This lovely unit is complete with a spacious floor plan and a romantic view of the Harbor and City Lights, situated in the Point Fermin area and a cozy fireplace to keep you warm on those chilly nights. Kitchen has a charming breakfast bar that overlooks the harbor and all appliances are included, refrigerator, dishwasher with washer and dryer inside the unit. Roman style tub with shower. The building is secure with subterranean parking, with heated pool and sauna. This is a unique find if you appreciate coastal living, as these units rarely come up for lease. This is a NO pet and NO smoking building. Act NOW, this won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3610 S. Carolina Street have any available units?
3610 S. Carolina Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3610 S. Carolina Street have?
Some of 3610 S. Carolina Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Is 3610 S. Carolina Street currently offering any rent specials?
3610 S. Carolina Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3610 S. Carolina Street pet-friendly?
No, 3610 S. Carolina Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3610 S. Carolina Street offer parking?
Yes, 3610 S. Carolina Street offers parking.
Does 3610 S. Carolina Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3610 S. Carolina Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3610 S. Carolina Street have a pool?
Yes, 3610 S. Carolina Street has a pool.
Does 3610 S. Carolina Street have accessible units?
No, 3610 S. Carolina Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3610 S. Carolina Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3610 S. Carolina Street has units with dishwashers.
