Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM

3601 Woodcliff Rd

3601 Woodcliff Road · No Longer Available
Location

3601 Woodcliff Road, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Classic 1950s Home Tucked Away In The Hills Of Sherman Oaks South Of Ventura - This clean and classy 2,264sqft home is filled with original details. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by a small receiving area. The living room has a warm and welcoming fireplace and opens up to the formal dining room. Also, in the dining room there is a sliding patio door that leads out to a private yard. The kitchen includes a stovetop, wall oven and dishwasher. Directly next to the kitchen is a laundry room with a side by side washer dryer hook ups. There is tons of counter and cabinet space. Downstairs youll find 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms with a bonus room that can be used as a play room or office. Both of the bedrooms downstairs are nicely sized with large closets. One of the bathrooms has a stand-a-lone shower and the other is filled with beautiful pink accents, has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. The master bedroom is upstairs and is simply amazing. It also has a cozy fireplace, relaxing en-suite bathroom with a deep soak spa tub and a standalone shower. It also has a bidet to boot! Two large walk-in closets as well. There is a private balcony with a birds eye view of the neighborhood. Also, upstairs is another bonus room which can be used as a small office or library. There are two covered parking spots and central HVAC. This adorable house sits on a 8,056sqft lot is centrally located and minutes to the 405 Freeway, Mulholland Dr, Beverly Glenn, UCLA, Sherman Oaks Galleria, Restaurants and Shops.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Cats allowed with an additional deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5212373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Woodcliff Rd have any available units?
3601 Woodcliff Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Woodcliff Rd have?
Some of 3601 Woodcliff Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Woodcliff Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Woodcliff Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Woodcliff Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Woodcliff Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Woodcliff Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Woodcliff Rd offers parking.
Does 3601 Woodcliff Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3601 Woodcliff Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Woodcliff Rd have a pool?
No, 3601 Woodcliff Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Woodcliff Rd have accessible units?
No, 3601 Woodcliff Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Woodcliff Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3601 Woodcliff Rd has units with dishwashers.

