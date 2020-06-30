3601 Woodcliff Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

Classic 1950s Home Tucked Away In The Hills Of Sherman Oaks South Of Ventura - This clean and classy 2,264sqft home is filled with original details. As you walk through the front door you are greeted by a small receiving area. The living room has a warm and welcoming fireplace and opens up to the formal dining room. Also, in the dining room there is a sliding patio door that leads out to a private yard. The kitchen includes a stovetop, wall oven and dishwasher. Directly next to the kitchen is a laundry room with a side by side washer dryer hook ups. There is tons of counter and cabinet space. Downstairs youll find 2-bedrooms, 2-bathrooms with a bonus room that can be used as a play room or office. Both of the bedrooms downstairs are nicely sized with large closets. One of the bathrooms has a stand-a-lone shower and the other is filled with beautiful pink accents, has a stand-a-lone shower and separate bathtub. The master bedroom is upstairs and is simply amazing. It also has a cozy fireplace, relaxing en-suite bathroom with a deep soak spa tub and a standalone shower. It also has a bidet to boot! Two large walk-in closets as well. There is a private balcony with a birds eye view of the neighborhood. Also, upstairs is another bonus room which can be used as a small office or library. There are two covered parking spots and central HVAC. This adorable house sits on a 8,056sqft lot is centrally located and minutes to the 405 Freeway, Mulholland Dr, Beverly Glenn, UCLA, Sherman Oaks Galleria, Restaurants and Shops.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Cats allowed with an additional deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



No Dogs Allowed



