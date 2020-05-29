3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Awesome UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE (just a few blocks from the beach and the canal) on the vibrant Venice neighborhood in Venice, California. It has 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS, and a 2-car garage tandem parking.



Inside, the townhouse unit is bright and airy that features polished hardwood and tile floors. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with plenty of storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as an electric stove, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with modern bathroom fixtures, shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain, pedestal sink, vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror, and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. It has electric heating and air conditioning for climate control. The townhouse has a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a private, secure rooftop deck, a cool place to relax or hang out with family members or friends.



The tenant pays electricity, water, trash, and sewage. The HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GzUN9HCa8HE



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 78



Its in a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.



Bus lines:

108 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

Commuter Express 437 - 0.1 mile

18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 mile

1 Washington Blvd - 0.2 mile



