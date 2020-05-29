All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3

3512 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3512 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Awesome UNFURNISHED TOWNHOUSE (just a few blocks from the beach and the canal) on the vibrant Venice neighborhood in Venice, California. It has 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHROOMS, and a 2-car garage tandem parking.

Inside, the townhouse unit is bright and airy that features polished hardwood and tile floors. The lovely galley-type kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry with plenty of storage, smooth countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as an electric stove, oven, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The comfy bedrooms have built-in closets. Its bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with modern bathroom fixtures, shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain, pedestal sink, vanity cabinet surmounted by a framed mirror, and a Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. It has electric heating and air conditioning for climate control. The townhouse has a shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. Pets are allowed with a $500 pet deposit/pet. The exterior has a private, secure rooftop deck, a cool place to relax or hang out with family members or friends.

The tenant pays electricity, water, trash, and sewage. The HOA fees will be the responsibility of the landlord.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GzUN9HCa8HE

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 78

Its in a Very Walkable location so most errands can be accomplished easily on foot.

Bus lines:
108 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
Commuter Express 437 - 0.1 mile
18 UCLA - Marina del Rey - 0.2 mile
1 Washington Blvd - 0.2 mile

(RLNE5460987)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 have any available units?
3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 have?
Some of 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 offers parking.
Does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 have a pool?
Yes, 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 has a pool.
Does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Pacific Avenue Apt 3 has units with dishwashers.

