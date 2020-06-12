All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:45 AM

3438 Larissa Drive

3438 Larissa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3438 Larissa Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful and Breathtaking Single Family Two Bedroom Home Designed By Gustavo Gubel - This lovely 1,496 sqft home neatly tucked away in the hills of Silver Lake was designed with you in mind! There are beautiful wood floors throughout with large windows and skylights that allow the natural light to shine through. The living room has a cozy fireplace with a built-in mantle. There are also built-in shelves, great for displaying your precious items. The living room opens up to the cooks kitchen. In the kitchen there is a large island with a stovetop and oven. There are tons of cabinet and counter space and a stainless steel fridge, dishwasher and side-by-side washer and dryer. Just off the kitchen and through the dual French doors there is a covered deck. The master bedroom suite also has a cozy fireplace, lovely view of the hillside and an en-suite bathroom. There is gorgeous custom subway tile throughout with a dual sink, relaxing spa tub and stand-a-lone steam shower. The other bedroom is nicely sized with a custom closet and sliding mirrored doors. The guest bathroom has a combination bathtub and shower along with the custom tile as well. There is central A/C and heat and recessed lighting throughout. This modern open floor plan is not only great for entertaining, but offers some cozy corners just for relaxing. Included in the lease is weekly housecleaning to boot! It is located just up the hill from trendy restaurants, cool coffee stops and minutes to Sunset Junction East.

Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4873097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3438 Larissa Drive have any available units?
3438 Larissa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3438 Larissa Drive have?
Some of 3438 Larissa Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3438 Larissa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3438 Larissa Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3438 Larissa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3438 Larissa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3438 Larissa Drive offer parking?
No, 3438 Larissa Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3438 Larissa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3438 Larissa Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3438 Larissa Drive have a pool?
No, 3438 Larissa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3438 Larissa Drive have accessible units?
No, 3438 Larissa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3438 Larissa Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3438 Larissa Drive has units with dishwashers.
