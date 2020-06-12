3438 Larissa Drive

Amenities

Beautiful and Breathtaking Single Family Two Bedroom Home Designed By Gustavo Gubel - This lovely 1,496 sqft home neatly tucked away in the hills of Silver Lake was designed with you in mind! There are beautiful wood floors throughout with large windows and skylights that allow the natural light to shine through. The living room has a cozy fireplace with a built-in mantle. There are also built-in shelves, great for displaying your precious items. The living room opens up to the cooks kitchen. In the kitchen there is a large island with a stovetop and oven. There are tons of cabinet and counter space and a stainless steel fridge, dishwasher and side-by-side washer and dryer. Just off the kitchen and through the dual French doors there is a covered deck. The master bedroom suite also has a cozy fireplace, lovely view of the hillside and an en-suite bathroom. There is gorgeous custom subway tile throughout with a dual sink, relaxing spa tub and stand-a-lone steam shower. The other bedroom is nicely sized with a custom closet and sliding mirrored doors. The guest bathroom has a combination bathtub and shower along with the custom tile as well. There is central A/C and heat and recessed lighting throughout. This modern open floor plan is not only great for entertaining, but offers some cozy corners just for relaxing. Included in the lease is weekly housecleaning to boot! It is located just up the hill from trendy restaurants, cool coffee stops and minutes to Sunset Junction East.



Terms: One year minimum lease. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent on approved credit. Pets are allowed with breed restrictions and pet deposit. Please contact Martisa Mapp at 323-974-6277 or 877-477-7652 for more information and to schedule a showing.



