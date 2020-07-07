3414 3rd Avenue

Amenities
Available 01/15/20 Recently Remodeled 2BR/1BA in Beautiful West Adams - Property Id: 39401
Recently remodeled, safe 2BR/1BA duplex unit in West Adams on a beautiful, quiet street in historic Jefferson Park HPOZ, walking distance to a park, library, the Metro line and restaurants. Unit is bright and airy with updated stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, new floors and bathroom. Washer/Dryer included in the unit. Location is convenient to DTLA, USC, Culver City, Miracle Mile, 10 fwy, etc. Don't miss out on this gem triplex unit on a quiet street in beautiful West Adams.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39401
Property Id 39401
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5444570)