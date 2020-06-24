All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3305 S Durango
Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

3305 S Durango

3305 South Durango Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3305 South Durango Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3305 S Durango - Fantastic unit with Parking included. This is it the one you've been looking for. Check out this beautiful 1-bedroom1-bath cottage apartment centrally located with easy access to major freeways. Has a classic living room with wood floors, spacious bedroom, impressive bathroom, washer and dryer inside the unit, remarkable kitchen with refrigerator tile countertops, dishwasher, gas stove, freshly painted, carport and privacy fence. Your search stops here don't miss this great unit wont last!

(RLNE4671324)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 S Durango have any available units?
3305 S Durango doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3305 S Durango have?
Some of 3305 S Durango's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3305 S Durango currently offering any rent specials?
3305 S Durango is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 S Durango pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 S Durango is pet friendly.
Does 3305 S Durango offer parking?
Yes, 3305 S Durango offers parking.
Does 3305 S Durango have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3305 S Durango offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 S Durango have a pool?
No, 3305 S Durango does not have a pool.
Does 3305 S Durango have accessible units?
No, 3305 S Durango does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 S Durango have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3305 S Durango has units with dishwashers.
