Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel carpet fireplace garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly green community internet access

Located minutes to Downtown Culver City, UCLA and Santa Monica, Rose North is a super charming West LA community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes. We are literally just 10 minutes to Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street Promenade and our location is prime West Los Angeles. With on-site management, an elevator, underground parking and a completely brand new interior finishes, including new cabinets, backsplash, plantation shutters, quartz stone countertops, LED fixtures, crown molding and stainless steel appliances, affordably priced well below neighborhood properties!