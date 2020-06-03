Amenities
Located minutes to Downtown Culver City, UCLA and Santa Monica, Rose North is a super charming West LA community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes. We are literally just 10 minutes to Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street Promenade and our location is prime West Los Angeles. With on-site management, an elevator, underground parking and a completely brand new interior finishes, including new cabinets, backsplash, plantation shutters, quartz stone countertops, LED fixtures, crown molding and stainless steel appliances, affordably priced well below neighborhood properties!