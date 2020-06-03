All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Rose North

10825 Rose Avenue · (310) 742-9219
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10825 Rose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Mar Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rose North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
green community
internet access
Located minutes to Downtown Culver City, UCLA and Santa Monica, Rose North is a super charming West LA community featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes. We are literally just 10 minutes to Venice Beach, Abbot Kinney and 3rd Street Promenade and our location is prime West Los Angeles. With on-site management, an elevator, underground parking and a completely brand new interior finishes, including new cabinets, backsplash, plantation shutters, quartz stone countertops, LED fixtures, crown molding and stainless steel appliances, affordably priced well below neighborhood properties!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply. Free Pet Rent.
Cats
deposit: $400
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Controlled Access Parking Garage: 1 Space per Unit, Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rose North have any available units?
Rose North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Rose North have?
Some of Rose North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rose North currently offering any rent specials?
Rose North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rose North pet-friendly?
Yes, Rose North is pet friendly.
Does Rose North offer parking?
Yes, Rose North offers parking.
Does Rose North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rose North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rose North have a pool?
Yes, Rose North has a pool.
Does Rose North have accessible units?
No, Rose North does not have accessible units.
Does Rose North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rose North has units with dishwashers.
