All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive

3239 Ledgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3239 Ledgewood Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Architectural by Carl Day, AIA in upper Beachwood Canyon. Now available un-furnished for long term tenants. An expansive double lot is the site for this magnificent 4 bedroom/4 bath + additional large creative office/studio space featuring separate entry. Incredible outdoor entertaining spaces with swimming pool and spa. Over 4000 square feet of meticulous detail, artful execution and exceptional finishes create a completely modern and inspiring living environment that is like no other. Living Room with soaring vaulted ceilings, bands of clearstory windows and skylights providing streaming natural light. Studio/Office or Guest Suite offering high ceilings, polished concrete floors and private gardens (ideal space for a creative home office with room for assistants and private entry for guests). The Master Suite on 2nd level is spacious with sliding doors leading to a steel bridge providing pool access and private terrace overlooking the back-yard. Huge walk-in closet with skylights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive have any available units?
3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive have?
Some of 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive does offer parking.
Does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive has a pool.
Does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive have accessible units?
No, 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Village Pointe
17171 Roscoe Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
6434-38 Shirley Ave
6434 Shirley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91335
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90731
Windsor at Hancock Park
445 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College