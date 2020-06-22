3239 LEDGEWOOD Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Architectural by Carl Day, AIA in upper Beachwood Canyon. Now available un-furnished for long term tenants. An expansive double lot is the site for this magnificent 4 bedroom/4 bath + additional large creative office/studio space featuring separate entry. Incredible outdoor entertaining spaces with swimming pool and spa. Over 4000 square feet of meticulous detail, artful execution and exceptional finishes create a completely modern and inspiring living environment that is like no other. Living Room with soaring vaulted ceilings, bands of clearstory windows and skylights providing streaming natural light. Studio/Office or Guest Suite offering high ceilings, polished concrete floors and private gardens (ideal space for a creative home office with room for assistants and private entry for guests). The Master Suite on 2nd level is spacious with sliding doors leading to a steel bridge providing pool access and private terrace overlooking the back-yard. Huge walk-in closet with skylights.