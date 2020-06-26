3165 LARGA Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beyond a private gate sits an Elegant Spanish in the heart of Atwater Village. From the moment you approach the front door you will be instantly drawn in by the charm only provided by a 1930 character abode. This 2 Bed 1 Bath home features hardwood floors, a living room with barrel vaulted ceiling and formal dining room and a mud room with built-ins. This home offers both privacy and prime location to all things Atwater and just a short commute to Burbank, Glendale and DTLA. Stop by to enjoy true indoor/ outdoor living for yourself! Head outside to find fruit trees and a tranquil patio area that is the perfect place to relax & unwind. Close proximity to all things Atwater Village!