All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3165 LARGA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3165 LARGA Avenue
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

3165 LARGA Avenue

3165 Larga Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Atwater Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3165 Larga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Atwater Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Beyond a private gate sits an Elegant Spanish in the heart of Atwater Village. From the moment you approach the front door you will be instantly drawn in by the charm only provided by a 1930 character abode. This 2 Bed 1 Bath home features hardwood floors, a living room with barrel vaulted ceiling and formal dining room and a mud room with built-ins. This home offers both privacy and prime location to all things Atwater and just a short commute to Burbank, Glendale and DTLA. Stop by to enjoy true indoor/ outdoor living for yourself! Head outside to find fruit trees and a tranquil patio area that is the perfect place to relax & unwind. Close proximity to all things Atwater Village!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3165 LARGA Avenue have any available units?
3165 LARGA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3165 LARGA Avenue have?
Some of 3165 LARGA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3165 LARGA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3165 LARGA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3165 LARGA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3165 LARGA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3165 LARGA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3165 LARGA Avenue offers parking.
Does 3165 LARGA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3165 LARGA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3165 LARGA Avenue have a pool?
No, 3165 LARGA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3165 LARGA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3165 LARGA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3165 LARGA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3165 LARGA Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Sunset Vine Tower
1480 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Sofi at Topanga
9733 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91311
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Desmond at Wilshire
5520 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College