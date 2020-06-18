All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3005 GRAND CANAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3005 GRAND CANAL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3005 GRAND CANAL

3005 S Grand Cl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3005 S Grand Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Location, location location! Gorgeous newer construction 5 unit building at Venice Canals! (No view) 1/2 Blocks to Venice Pier and Sand. Bright and spacious with wood floors, gas fireplace, sunny balcony, custom kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and top-of-the line fixtures. Ample closets, washer/dryer, A/C, pre-wired for cable, satellite, and security. Enjoy the Venice Beach, year-round vacation lifestyle! Over 25 restaurants and coffee shops within 2 blocks. Available unfurnished or furnished, short term or long term. Additional charge for furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3005 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
3005 GRAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3005 GRAND CANAL have?
Some of 3005 GRAND CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3005 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
3005 GRAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3005 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 3005 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3005 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
No, 3005 GRAND CANAL does not offer parking.
Does 3005 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3005 GRAND CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3005 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 3005 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 3005 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 3005 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 3005 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3005 GRAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
R2 Lofts
4133 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College