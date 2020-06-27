All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails

2821 Pacific View Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2821 Pacific View Trail, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Step into this romantic pool home with a panoramic view of the hills, and you may never leave! The spacious living room has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, a stunning large river rock fireplace, and access to a large terra cotta patio, as well as a huge deck with an amazing view of the hills and of the swimming pool. The redone kitchen has black granite counters, newer appliances and cabinets. The master bedroom has hardwood floors, and opens to another large deck with the same view, and access to the gorgeous and inviting pool, which is surrounded by another deck which can accommodate tables, chairs, and lounges for basking in the sun. The 2nd bedroom has new carpet and an office with view, as well as separate access to the swimming pool. The master bath offers 2 sinks and the delight of taking a bath in the oversized tub/steam shower combination, while observing the magnificent California sky fill up with twinkling stars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails have any available units?
2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails have?
Some of 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails currently offering any rent specials?
2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails pet-friendly?
No, 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails offer parking?
Yes, 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails offers parking.
Does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails have a pool?
Yes, 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails has a pool.
Does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails have accessible units?
No, 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails does not have accessible units.
Does 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Westside on Barrington
1561 S Barrington Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College