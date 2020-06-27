2821 PACIFIC VIEW Trails

Amenities

Step into this romantic pool home with a panoramic view of the hills, and you may never leave! The spacious living room has cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, a stunning large river rock fireplace, and access to a large terra cotta patio, as well as a huge deck with an amazing view of the hills and of the swimming pool. The redone kitchen has black granite counters, newer appliances and cabinets. The master bedroom has hardwood floors, and opens to another large deck with the same view, and access to the gorgeous and inviting pool, which is surrounded by another deck which can accommodate tables, chairs, and lounges for basking in the sun. The 2nd bedroom has new carpet and an office with view, as well as separate access to the swimming pool. The master bath offers 2 sinks and the delight of taking a bath in the oversized tub/steam shower combination, while observing the magnificent California sky fill up with twinkling stars.