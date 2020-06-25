2724 AQUA VERDE Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking pool garage hot tub

Drive through the guard gate where your gorgeous, gigantic, tudor home awaits you on a quiet Bel Air cul-de-sac street. High beamed ceilings and hardwood floors adorn all the spacious rooms especially the living room with a cozy decorative fireplace. It is a magnificent home for entertaining with wonderful indoor / outdoor flow and a fabulous landscaped private backyard with beautiful sparkling pool & spa, firepit and children's playhouse, all surrounded by luscious trees and flowers. There is room for everyone with 6 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths, an office, playroom and large den with tons of closets and storage throughout the home. All this with the great perk of being near excellent schools (private and public) and minutes to the freeway. This won't last; truly magnificent!