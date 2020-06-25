All apartments in Los Angeles
2724 AQUA VERDE Circle
Last updated September 7 2019 at 3:24 PM

2724 AQUA VERDE Circle

2724 Aqua Verde Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2724 Aqua Verde Circle, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fire pit
Unit Amenities
Drive through the guard gate where your gorgeous, gigantic, tudor home awaits you on a quiet Bel Air cul-de-sac street. High beamed ceilings and hardwood floors adorn all the spacious rooms especially the living room with a cozy decorative fireplace. It is a magnificent home for entertaining with wonderful indoor / outdoor flow and a fabulous landscaped private backyard with beautiful sparkling pool & spa, firepit and children's playhouse, all surrounded by luscious trees and flowers. There is room for everyone with 6 bedrooms and 5 1/2 baths, an office, playroom and large den with tons of closets and storage throughout the home. All this with the great perk of being near excellent schools (private and public) and minutes to the freeway. This won't last; truly magnificent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle have any available units?
2724 AQUA VERDE Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle have?
Some of 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2724 AQUA VERDE Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle offers parking.
Does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle has a pool.
Does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle have accessible units?
No, 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2724 AQUA VERDE Circle has units with dishwashers.
