All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM

2700 Cahuenga Boulevard

2700 Cahuenga Boulevard East · (323) 717-0018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2700 Cahuenga Boulevard East, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1304 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the pulse of the city! Welcome to your new Dream Home in Hollywood Hills! This open-floor plan turnkey newly remodeled condo features: new hardwood floors throughout, new central AC (05/2020), recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen with gorgeous quartz countertop, stainless-steel appliances and a remodeled bathroom. Spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom. 2 garage parking spots available. A total resort feel is established once you step foot on the grounds of this property. The condo is complimented by 3 tennis courts, a fitness center, 2 pools, spa, recreation room with pool tables, sun deck, dog park, and hiking trails. Experience utmost comfort, elegance, and privacy at this amazing resort style condo. You will be amazed at the comfort and privacy of the grounds. Truly a MUST SEE. PRIME LOCATION, MOVE IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard have any available units?
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard have?
Some of 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Cahuenga Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard has a pool.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2700 Cahuenga Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Versailles Koreatown
918 S Oxford Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Museum Tower
225 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90071
5611 Carlton Way
5611 Carlton Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Azure The Residences
11900 Courtleigh Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90066
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity