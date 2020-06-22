2700 Cahuenga Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub tennis court

Perfect for anyone wanting to live in the pulse of the city! Welcome to your new Dream Home in Hollywood Hills! This open-floor plan turnkey newly remodeled condo features: new hardwood floors throughout, new central AC (05/2020), recessed lighting, remodeled kitchen with gorgeous quartz countertop, stainless-steel appliances and a remodeled bathroom. Spacious walk in closet in the master bedroom. 2 garage parking spots available. A total resort feel is established once you step foot on the grounds of this property. The condo is complimented by 3 tennis courts, a fitness center, 2 pools, spa, recreation room with pool tables, sun deck, dog park, and hiking trails. Experience utmost comfort, elegance, and privacy at this amazing resort style condo. You will be amazed at the comfort and privacy of the grounds. Truly a MUST SEE. PRIME LOCATION, MOVE IN READY.