2653 Stoner Avenue

Amenities
Newly remodeled contemporary style house:
Exceptional 2bed/1.5 Carrara marble baths, extensively remodeled with a designer’s attention to detail. Craftsman meticulously cared for, maintaining its contemporary style.
Bright and breezy wooden deck on the backyard overlooking the beautiful lush landscaped garden.
1. 1 1/2 Carrara marble floors and vanity in the master and second bathrooms
2. Refinished hardwood floors all around the house
3. Carrara marble fireplace
4. Custom quality area rugs
5. Flagstone terraces on front and backyard
6. Large closets with beveled glass mirrors sliding doors
7. Central heating and A /C with WI-FI thermostat
8. Wooden deck patio with garden table overlooking the lush landscaped garden
9. Recessed lighting all around the house, chrome fixtures
10. Automatic sprinkler system, weekly gardener included
11. Kitchen granite counters, white wash finishing kitchen wood cabinets
12. Energy savings kitchen new appliances(refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, washer and dryer), dishwasher
13. 2 cars detached insulated garage
14. Ring the doorbell security system
15. Security meshtech kitchen and den screen doors
16. New double insulated paneled windows with custom plantation shutters
17. Near U.C.L.A , Century City Shopping Mall, Santa Monica
18. 1 year minimum lease
19. Will consider pets