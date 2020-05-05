All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:55 PM

2653 Stoner Avenue

2653 Stoner Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2653 Stoner Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
Mar Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Newly remodeled contemporary style house:
Exceptional 2bed/1.5 Carrara marble baths, extensively remodeled with a designer’s attention to detail. Craftsman meticulously cared for, maintaining its contemporary style.
Bright and breezy wooden deck on the backyard overlooking the beautiful lush landscaped garden.

1. 1 1/2 Carrara marble floors and vanity in the master and second bathrooms
2. Refinished hardwood floors all around the house
3. Carrara marble fireplace
4. Custom quality area rugs
5. Flagstone terraces on front and backyard
6. Large closets with beveled glass mirrors sliding doors
7. Central heating and A /C with WI-FI thermostat
8. Wooden deck patio with garden table overlooking the lush landscaped garden
9. Recessed lighting all around the house, chrome fixtures
10. Automatic sprinkler system, weekly gardener included
11. Kitchen granite counters, white wash finishing kitchen wood cabinets
12. Energy savings kitchen new appliances(refrigerator, stove, built-in microwave, washer and dryer), dishwasher
13. 2 cars detached insulated garage
14. Ring the doorbell security system
15. Security meshtech kitchen and den screen doors
16. New double insulated paneled windows with custom plantation shutters
17. Near U.C.L.A , Century City Shopping Mall, Santa Monica
18. 1 year minimum lease
19. Will consider pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2653 Stoner Avenue have any available units?
2653 Stoner Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2653 Stoner Avenue have?
Some of 2653 Stoner Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2653 Stoner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2653 Stoner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2653 Stoner Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2653 Stoner Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2653 Stoner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2653 Stoner Avenue offers parking.
Does 2653 Stoner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2653 Stoner Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2653 Stoner Avenue have a pool?
No, 2653 Stoner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2653 Stoner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2653 Stoner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2653 Stoner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2653 Stoner Avenue has units with dishwashers.
