2620 GRAND CANAL

BRENTWOOD AT THE BEACH! Immaculate cape cod canal-front home. From the lush front patio entrance, to the ultra hi-end interior, this home is perfect. Oak hardwood and French limestone flooring throughout. Kitchen features all SS Viking appliances, new dish washer, granite counter-tops and back-splash. Brand new water heating and air conditioning system. Spacious and open master suite with hand-carved marble fireplace and large balcony overlooking the Venice canal. Book-end marble in master bath with new steam shower and large walk-in closet. New water heater, roof and skylights, Nest system, Wi-fi system, sewer pipe to city main, interior and exterior paint, marble deck. Enormous rooftop deck with hot tub. Brand new ice cold A/C and skylights. Walk to Washington Blvd or Abbot Kinney for eats, drinks, and entertainment! **Price includes Furniture, Dishes, Linens, Spices fully stocked, and even toothbrushes! Short term available 6+ months for $17,500 per month