Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2620 GRAND CANAL

2620 S Grand Cl · No Longer Available
Location

2620 S Grand Cl, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
internet access
BRENTWOOD AT THE BEACH! Immaculate cape cod canal-front home. From the lush front patio entrance, to the ultra hi-end interior, this home is perfect. Oak hardwood and French limestone flooring throughout. Kitchen features all SS Viking appliances, new dish washer, granite counter-tops and back-splash. Brand new water heating and air conditioning system. Spacious and open master suite with hand-carved marble fireplace and large balcony overlooking the Venice canal. Book-end marble in master bath with new steam shower and large walk-in closet. New water heater, roof and skylights, Nest system, Wi-fi system, sewer pipe to city main, interior and exterior paint, marble deck. Enormous rooftop deck with hot tub. Brand new ice cold A/C and skylights. Walk to Washington Blvd or Abbot Kinney for eats, drinks, and entertainment! **Price includes Furniture, Dishes, Linens, Spices fully stocked, and even toothbrushes! Short term available 6+ months for $17,500 per month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have any available units?
2620 GRAND CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2620 GRAND CANAL have?
Some of 2620 GRAND CANAL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2620 GRAND CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
2620 GRAND CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2620 GRAND CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL offer parking?
Yes, 2620 GRAND CANAL offers parking.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2620 GRAND CANAL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have a pool?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have accessible units?
No, 2620 GRAND CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 2620 GRAND CANAL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2620 GRAND CANAL has units with dishwashers.
