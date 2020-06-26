2602 South GARTH Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Be the first to enjoy all of the upgrades within this newly renovated garden style home. A private corner unit situated within a charming 4-plex, this home features brand new flooring throughout, updated bathroom, brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances & Quartz countertops, LED recessed lighting, and laundry hook-ups in unit. Spacious front patio perfect for your own private garden area and huge back patio great for outdoor entertaining. Central Palms location near Downtown Culver City restaurants & cafes, farmers markets, "The Platform" and numerous grocery store options. Ample street parking for guests and lease includes assigned (tandem) parking for two cars.