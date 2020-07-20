All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue

2539 South Burnside Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2539 South Burnside Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BRAND NEW, JUST COMPLETED REMODELED UPPER 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT. Hardwood floors throughout, Large and extremely bright living area, Brand new designer kitchen, Quartz Caesar stone Countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Fridge Freeze, Modern tiled Bathroom with wall shower and vanity unit. Washer and Dryer Laundry in-unit, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, AC unit, Heat, Secure Parking for 2 cars. Please note, pictures are of various available units in the building and all prospective tenants must view the unit before submitting an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue have any available units?
2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue have?
Some of 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue offers parking.
Does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue have a pool?
No, 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
