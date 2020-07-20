2539 South BURNSIDE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BRAND NEW, JUST COMPLETED REMODELED UPPER 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT. Hardwood floors throughout, Large and extremely bright living area, Brand new designer kitchen, Quartz Caesar stone Countertops, Stainless steel appliances, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Fridge Freeze, Modern tiled Bathroom with wall shower and vanity unit. Washer and Dryer Laundry in-unit, 2 large bedrooms with ample closet space, AC unit, Heat, Secure Parking for 2 cars. Please note, pictures are of various available units in the building and all prospective tenants must view the unit before submitting an application.