west adams
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
760 Apartments for rent in West Adams, Los Angeles, CA
2619 Hillcrest Drive
2619 Hillcrest Drive, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,575
Available 07/19/20 Check out 3d Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Rj2xAL1LJKX Delightful Studio. Recently Renovated with vinyl windows, flooring, recessed lighting, W/ D hookups, custom cabinetry, and new A/C unit.
2908 Alsace Ave 1
2908 Alsace Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
1000 sqft
Alsace - Property Id: 314656 Recently remodeled 2 bed - 1 1/2 bath in West Adams Includes: washer dryer, dishwasher, MW, fridge and gas stove. new cabinets, new flooring, 1000 sq ft flooring is tile, laminate and carpets.
3009 Carmona Ave 1
3009 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,625
588 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 1BR NEAR CULVER CITY! NICE! - Property Id: 126044 Recently remodeled units offered! All units very similar. Text if you can make it to the property: 213-640-9404.
5722 Corbett Street
5722 Corbet Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
668 sqft
1bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Los Angeles, CA, available May 1st. Close to many nearby schools which include The City, Echo Horizon School and The Willows Community School.
3455 Carmona Avenue
3455 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
622 sqft
Nice upper level one bedroom, one bath unit with front and back staircase entrances easily accessible. Built in 1948 with lovely original hardwood floors. There are windows /mini blinds in every room for cross breezes. Fruit trees on property.
3022 S Cochran Ave
3022 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$9,000
4000 sqft
Distribution Warehouse Available For Lease - Property Id: 283176 Approx 4,000 sf distribution warehouse space for lease. Possible commissary with existing kitchen infrastructure. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
4415 Exposition Boulevard
4415 Exposition Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1200 sqft
Construction is now complete and these Units are ready for their new tenants!! This beautiful triplex has been completely rebuilt with all the amenities you could ever want.
2819 Alsace Ave
2819 Alsace Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1317 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, brand NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME! Gorgeous, brand new townhouse, perfectly situated adjacent to Culver City and a short drive from downtown.
5527 ST BLACKWELDER
5527 Blackwelder Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
850 sqft
Newly remodeled, modern inspired 2 bed, 1 bath, just a short distance from the expo line (La Cienega and Jefferson).
Upper Ivy
8809 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
$3,365
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,440
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,110
785 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing! cutting-edge amenities meet the comforts of home for your next level living experience. That’s because we’re creating a dynamic community with you in mind. No need to thank us – we deserve each other.
Access Culver City
8770 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,187
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,683
1169 sqft
Great walk score with nearby freeway access to I-10 and the best of Culver City. Contemporary homes with designer finishes that include LEED certified fixtures. Pool, yoga room, dog park, state-of-the-art fitness center and more.
9301 Lucerne Ave
9301 Lucerne Avenue, Culver City, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9301 Lucerne Ave in Culver City. View photos, descriptions and more!
5191 W 20th St
5191 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1400 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Spanish style Quadruplex - Property Id: 310469 Remodeled first floor unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex.
1540 South Cochran Ave Unit 3
1540 South Cochran Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
900 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This pleasing, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the dynamic PICO neighborhood in L.A.
5201 W 20th St 5201
5201 West 20th Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1250 sqft
Fully Remodeled modern style 3+2 in prime location - Property Id: 310478 Stunning!! Completely remodeled lower level unit in Spanish style residential Quadruplex.
8651 Olin St
8651 Olin Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1204 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed + DEN 3 bath house. - Beautiful single family house with 2 bedrooms 3 bath, plus an extra large den or Family room, this home is the most beautiful house in the neighborhood.
5940 Comey Ave.
5940 Comey Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1300 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2 Bath House with Large Yard in Culver City - An amazing location close to everything in Culver City. Enjoy this roomy 3 bedroom and 2 bath house with a large outdoor yard.
4136 Victoria Ave
4136 South Victoria Avenue, View Park-Windsor Hills, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1700 sqft
View Park Stunner - Upper Unit - Property Id: 250651 Remodeled View park upper unit. 3 huge bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and new cabinets.
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave
2304 1/2 Carmona Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1673 sqft
3 Bed/ 3.
2124 Carmona Ave
2124 Carmona Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Available 08/01/20 2124 Carmona Ave - Property Id: 290477 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290477 Property Id 290477 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5818839)
2230 South Mansfield Avenue
2230 South Mansfield Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
3111 4th Avenue Unit 1
3111 4th Ave, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,278
1500 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
5885 St Bowcroft
5885 Bowcroft Street, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
906 sqft
Top floor, light and bright updated 2 bedroom/2 bath condo unit in spectacular tree lined and gated Cameo Woods complex - one of LA's best kept secret Westside locations right next to Culver City, with easy access to Westside and walking distance
4757 N San Vicente Blvd 11
4757 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,998
850 sqft
Must see; great location - Property Id: 314413 Sabrina Aziz 2:24 PM (3 minutes ago) to me One Year- One year call for move in special FOR FAST RESPONSE PLEASE TEXT :) This charming apartment is conveniently located close to grocery stores and
