25332 Baycrest Court

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful home located in a friendly family community with gated 24 hr security. Built in 1999, this immaculate townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and well lit open floor plan. A chef friendly kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space with tile counter tops and bar level overhang breakfast counter. Layout includes convenient laundry room on upper bedroom level as well as 2 large full bathrooms. Entire home including cabinetry have been freshly painted. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included, all appliances 2 years old. Double attached garage connected to townhouse. Wonderful community amenities include clubhouse, 2 pools, fitness center, basketball courts and playgrounds for the kids. Across the street from Harbor Lake and Harbor Park Golf Course. Minutes to Harbor College. Easy access to shopping, hospitals, freeways and much more. Be sure to view the interior photos. Designer interior.