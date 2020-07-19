All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

25332 Baycrest Court

25332 Baycrest Court
Location

25332 Baycrest Court, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to this beautiful home located in a friendly family community with gated 24 hr security. Built in 1999, this immaculate townhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and well lit open floor plan. A chef friendly kitchen includes plenty of cabinet space with tile counter tops and bar level overhang breakfast counter. Layout includes convenient laundry room on upper bedroom level as well as 2 large full bathrooms. Entire home including cabinetry have been freshly painted. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included, all appliances 2 years old. Double attached garage connected to townhouse. Wonderful community amenities include clubhouse, 2 pools, fitness center, basketball courts and playgrounds for the kids. Across the street from Harbor Lake and Harbor Park Golf Course. Minutes to Harbor College. Easy access to shopping, hospitals, freeways and much more. Be sure to view the interior photos. Designer interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25332 Baycrest Court have any available units?
25332 Baycrest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 25332 Baycrest Court have?
Some of 25332 Baycrest Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25332 Baycrest Court currently offering any rent specials?
25332 Baycrest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25332 Baycrest Court pet-friendly?
No, 25332 Baycrest Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 25332 Baycrest Court offer parking?
Yes, 25332 Baycrest Court offers parking.
Does 25332 Baycrest Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25332 Baycrest Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25332 Baycrest Court have a pool?
Yes, 25332 Baycrest Court has a pool.
Does 25332 Baycrest Court have accessible units?
No, 25332 Baycrest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 25332 Baycrest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 25332 Baycrest Court does not have units with dishwashers.
