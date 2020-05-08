All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

2516 Glen Green St

2516 Glen Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Glen Green Street, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Beachwood Canyon bungalow! - Property Id: 134095

- Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Hollywood Hills.
- Light and airy home: 9-foot ceilings, white walls and wood floors throughout. Walk into a spacious living room and dining area with a brick fireplace. Modern kitchen and bedrooms with closet space.
- Quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to the famous Beachwood Market and Beachwood Cafe. Easy access to Griffith Park trails, Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles. Central heat and air, laundry, two car parking. Pets OK with approval.
- Enjoy your private bungalow and escape from the hustle of Los Angeles. Will consider short-term renters at a higher monthly rate. Don't miss out on this amazing rental!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/134095p
Property Id 134095

(RLNE5016523)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Glen Green St have any available units?
2516 Glen Green St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Glen Green St have?
Some of 2516 Glen Green St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Glen Green St currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Glen Green St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Glen Green St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2516 Glen Green St is pet friendly.
Does 2516 Glen Green St offer parking?
Yes, 2516 Glen Green St offers parking.
Does 2516 Glen Green St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2516 Glen Green St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Glen Green St have a pool?
No, 2516 Glen Green St does not have a pool.
Does 2516 Glen Green St have accessible units?
No, 2516 Glen Green St does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Glen Green St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Glen Green St has units with dishwashers.
