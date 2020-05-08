2516 Glen Green St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow in the historic Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Hollywood Hills.

- Light and airy home: 9-foot ceilings, white walls and wood floors throughout. Walk into a spacious living room and dining area with a brick fireplace. Modern kitchen and bedrooms with closet space.

- Quiet cul-de-sac walking distance to the famous Beachwood Market and Beachwood Cafe. Easy access to Griffith Park trails, Hollywood and downtown Los Angeles. Central heat and air, laundry, two car parking. Pets OK with approval.

- Enjoy your private bungalow and escape from the hustle of Los Angeles. Will consider short-term renters at a higher monthly rate. Don't miss out on this amazing rental!

