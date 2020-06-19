All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

2450 Roscomare Road

2450 Roscomare Road
Location

2450 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
COME STAY WHERE CELEBS, MILLIONAIRES & THE RICH/FAMOUS RESIDE IN THE HEART OF BEL AIR! Will work with Insurance companies, corporate accounts and international travelers!
SEASONAL SPECIAL RATES!!!!!! CALL or E-MAIL ME FOR MORE INFO.
Enter this Charming, Cozy Zen Bel Air retreat with an old style character situated in a heavy lush green vegetation situated in over a 13,600 Square feet of Lush green land facing the most breath taking views of the Canyons, Mountains, Bel Air Lake, the Reservoirs, tall high rises and LA flickering lights at night. This home can sleep 6 easily with 3 beds, and a pull out futon couch and two Bathrooms with Full showers.
What you get is:
3 bedrooms
2 bath rooms, 2 showers ( tiles/Marble)
Italian Marble floors through the entire house
Large kitchen with a brand new large oven, Microwave Washer/ tumble dryer/dish washer/ coffee maker/ blender, pots/pans/ dishes/ Glasses and designer utinsuils.
1 Car Drive way Parking spot
2 fire places
FREE Fast WiFi/ FREE Nation Wide phone/Printer/TV with cable and over 400 channels.
The beds are furnished with soft blankets and 650-850 Count satin sheets.
FREE Weekly Gardner and a Maid is optional for a fee.
Security system
Large back yard with the most breath taking views of the canyons, hills, Bel air lake, mountains and tall down town buildings and on a good clear day possibly the ocean.
The street contains cameras going up and down that can be viewed for recordings, so it is a fully secure, safe and private area. Also a few security companies have been hired to drive up and down the street at all hours of the day and night to keep the area safe, and secure!
Notice: will need Vacation rental contract SIGNED, credit card slips signed plus government issued IDs (passport or driving license) and FULL Payment before keys can be given out.
Contact ME directly for rates, Specials and Open calendar dates. We can take all types of credit cards (for deposit), and other forms of payments.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

