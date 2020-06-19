2450 Roscomare Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave oven Property Amenities parking internet access

COME STAY WHERE CELEBS, MILLIONAIRES & THE RICH/FAMOUS RESIDE IN THE HEART OF BEL AIR! Will work with Insurance companies, corporate accounts and international travelers!

SEASONAL SPECIAL RATES!!!!!! CALL or E-MAIL ME FOR MORE INFO.

Enter this Charming, Cozy Zen Bel Air retreat with an old style character situated in a heavy lush green vegetation situated in over a 13,600 Square feet of Lush green land facing the most breath taking views of the Canyons, Mountains, Bel Air Lake, the Reservoirs, tall high rises and LA flickering lights at night. This home can sleep 6 easily with 3 beds, and a pull out futon couch and two Bathrooms with Full showers.

What you get is:

3 bedrooms

2 bath rooms, 2 showers ( tiles/Marble)

Italian Marble floors through the entire house

Large kitchen with a brand new large oven, Microwave Washer/ tumble dryer/dish washer/ coffee maker/ blender, pots/pans/ dishes/ Glasses and designer utinsuils.

1 Car Drive way Parking spot

2 fire places

FREE Fast WiFi/ FREE Nation Wide phone/Printer/TV with cable and over 400 channels.

The beds are furnished with soft blankets and 650-850 Count satin sheets.

FREE Weekly Gardner and a Maid is optional for a fee.

Security system

Large back yard with the most breath taking views of the canyons, hills, Bel air lake, mountains and tall down town buildings and on a good clear day possibly the ocean.

The street contains cameras going up and down that can be viewed for recordings, so it is a fully secure, safe and private area. Also a few security companies have been hired to drive up and down the street at all hours of the day and night to keep the area safe, and secure!

Notice: will need Vacation rental contract SIGNED, credit card slips signed plus government issued IDs (passport or driving license) and FULL Payment before keys can be given out.

Contact ME directly for rates, Specials and Open calendar dates. We can take all types of credit cards (for deposit), and other forms of payments.