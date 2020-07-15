All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
Chandler Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:58 AM

Chandler Circle

14400 Chandler Boulevard · (818) 538-2778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14400 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Van Nuys

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chandler Circle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
in unit laundry
carpet
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in prime Sherman Oaks just minutes from the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Chandler Circle offers both convenience and affordability for our one and two bedroom units! Enjoy a private park-like setting next to the building, premium interior finishes like hardwood flooring, modern LED lighting, quartz stone countertops and two-tone designer paint; we are committed to bringing residents quality finishes at an affordable price. Chandler Circle offers underground assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management and laundry facilities, a pool and weekly janitorial cleaning of all common areas. Allow us to give you a tour so we can show you why this charming community is the right fit for you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome with an Additional Deposit. Breed and Weight Restrictions Apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chandler Circle have any available units?
Chandler Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does Chandler Circle have?
Some of Chandler Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chandler Circle currently offering any rent specials?
Chandler Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chandler Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, Chandler Circle is pet friendly.
Does Chandler Circle offer parking?
Yes, Chandler Circle offers parking.
Does Chandler Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chandler Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chandler Circle have a pool?
Yes, Chandler Circle has a pool.
Does Chandler Circle have accessible units?
No, Chandler Circle does not have accessible units.
Does Chandler Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chandler Circle has units with dishwashers.
