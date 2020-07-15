Amenities
Located in prime Sherman Oaks just minutes from the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Chandler Circle offers both convenience and affordability for our one and two bedroom units! Enjoy a private park-like setting next to the building, premium interior finishes like hardwood flooring, modern LED lighting, quartz stone countertops and two-tone designer paint; we are committed to bringing residents quality finishes at an affordable price. Chandler Circle offers underground assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management and laundry facilities, a pool and weekly janitorial cleaning of all common areas. Allow us to give you a tour so we can show you why this charming community is the right fit for you!