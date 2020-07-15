Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets in unit laundry carpet oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in prime Sherman Oaks just minutes from the Sherman Oaks Galleria, Chandler Circle offers both convenience and affordability for our one and two bedroom units! Enjoy a private park-like setting next to the building, premium interior finishes like hardwood flooring, modern LED lighting, quartz stone countertops and two-tone designer paint; we are committed to bringing residents quality finishes at an affordable price. Chandler Circle offers underground assigned parking, an elevator, on-site management and laundry facilities, a pool and weekly janitorial cleaning of all common areas. Allow us to give you a tour so we can show you why this charming community is the right fit for you!