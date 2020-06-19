All apartments in Los Angeles
2425 Meadow Valley Ter

2425 Meadow Valley Terrace · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2425 Meadow Valley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$5,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental on the Very Walkable Silver Lake neighborhood in L.A.

The bright and spacious interior has big windows, French doors, built-in bookshelves, hardwood/tile/carpeted flooring, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth tile countertops, refrigerator, 2 oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets and Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. A hookup washer and dryer are also provided for along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and forced-air heating for climate control. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed. The exterior has a fenced yard. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, electricity (Los Angeles Department Of Water And Power); and gas (SCE). The owner pays for the landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Walk Score: 84

Nearby parks: Silver Lake Reservoir, Silver Lake Meadow, and Silver Lake Meadow.

Bus lines:
175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
201 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
96 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
92 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

