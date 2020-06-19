2425 Meadow Valley Ter

Amenities

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental on the Very Walkable Silver Lake neighborhood in L.A.



The bright and spacious interior has big windows, French doors, built-in bookshelves, hardwood/tile/carpeted flooring, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth tile countertops, refrigerator, 2 oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets and Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. A hookup washer and dryer are also provided for along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and forced-air heating for climate control. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed. The exterior has a fenced yard. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, electricity (Los Angeles Department Of Water And Power); and gas (SCE). The owner pays for the landscaping.



Walk Score: 84



Nearby parks: Silver Lake Reservoir, Silver Lake Meadow, and Silver Lake Meadow.



Bus lines:

175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile

201 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile

96 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile

92 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile



Rail lines:

Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



