2425 Meadow Valley Ter

Enjoy the abundant space and natural lighting in this unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom single-family home property rental on the Very Walkable Silver Lake neighborhood in L.A.
The bright and spacious interior has big windows, French doors, built-in bookshelves, hardwood/tile/carpeted flooring, and fireplace. Its lovely kitchen has fine cabinets with ample storage, smooth tile countertops, refrigerator, 2 oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. The elegant bathrooms have vanity cabinets and Jacuzzi/Whirlpool bathtub. A hookup washer and dryer are also provided for along with ceiling fans, air conditioning, and forced-air heating for climate control. Sorry, no pets and no smoking allowed. The exterior has a fenced yard. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.
Tenant pays water, trash, sewage, electricity (Los Angeles Department Of Water And Power); and gas (SCE). The owner pays for the landscaping.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 84
Nearby parks: Silver Lake Reservoir, Silver Lake Meadow, and Silver Lake Meadow.
Bus lines:
175 Metro Local Line - 0.1 mile
201 Metro Local Line - 0.3 mile
96 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
92 Metro Local Line - 0.5 mile
Rail lines:
Metro Red Line (802) - 1.2 miles
No Pets Allowed
