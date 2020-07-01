All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

24110 Western Avenue

24110 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24110 South Western Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90710
Harbor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Practically owner replaced almost all interior with wooden flooring, new windows, new blinds, bathrooms, bedrooms and New New New - kitchen counter, cabinets, oven, dishwasher, sinks, faucets.

Ready for new tenant. Prefers good source of income, sound credit scores and good history. Prefers no pets at this time.
Washer/dryer and refrigerator provided without warranty. Rent includes water, trash, use of common area pool, paddle ball court.

Village court complex is gated and lots security cameras.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24110 Western Avenue have any available units?
24110 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 24110 Western Avenue have?
Some of 24110 Western Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24110 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
24110 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24110 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 24110 Western Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 24110 Western Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 24110 Western Avenue offers parking.
Does 24110 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24110 Western Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24110 Western Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 24110 Western Avenue has a pool.
Does 24110 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 24110 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 24110 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24110 Western Avenue has units with dishwashers.

