24110 Western Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Practically owner replaced almost all interior with wooden flooring, new windows, new blinds, bathrooms, bedrooms and New New New - kitchen counter, cabinets, oven, dishwasher, sinks, faucets.



Ready for new tenant. Prefers good source of income, sound credit scores and good history. Prefers no pets at this time.

Washer/dryer and refrigerator provided without warranty. Rent includes water, trash, use of common area pool, paddle ball court.



Village court complex is gated and lots security cameras.