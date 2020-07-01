24110 Western Avenue

Amenities
Practically owner replaced almost all interior with wooden flooring, new windows, new blinds, bathrooms, bedrooms and New New New - kitchen counter, cabinets, oven, dishwasher, sinks, faucets.
Ready for new tenant. Prefers good source of income, sound credit scores and good history. Prefers no pets at this time.
Washer/dryer and refrigerator provided without warranty. Rent includes water, trash, use of common area pool, paddle ball court.
Village court complex is gated and lots security cameras.