2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access lobby pet friendly

1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with stairs to your own private rooftop deck with sink, counter top, mini-fridge, great view. Must see unit! You will fall in love. Hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, lots of storage, beautiful kitchen, sky lights, huge tile shower, stainless steal top of the line appliances, washer and dryer inside unit, dimming lights, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning. Great owner/manager plus the best tenants! Pet friendly. Gym, Lobby, Outside Common Area with waterfall, BBQ, Fire pit and sitting area. Garage Parking, highly secured building. Great Neighborhood. You won't find a unit like this in the wonderful area of Silverlake.

Text me to see it. 562-541-2730 or call for more info 310-362-6103 - Heidi

**These pictures do not reflect every unit. These are pictures of our 1 bedroom basic unit.

Brand new luxury building with lots of storage and beautiful features. 24 hr gym, key card locks, a rooftop common area with fire pit, grill, seating area with beautiful flowers, waterfalls and views, underground garage, bike storage, nice lobby with code package lockers. Everything you would expect from a Modern Brand New Building in the Beautiful area of Silver Lake.