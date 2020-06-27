All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 24 2019 at 12:07 AM

2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406

2409 N Griffith Park Blvd · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Silver Lake
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2409 N Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
lobby
pet friendly
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with stairs to your own private rooftop deck with sink, counter top, mini-fridge, great view. Must see unit! You will fall in love. Hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, lots of storage, beautiful kitchen, sky lights, huge tile shower, stainless steal top of the line appliances, washer and dryer inside unit, dimming lights, dishwasher, refrigerator, ceiling fans, central heat and air conditioning. Great owner/manager plus the best tenants! Pet friendly. Gym, Lobby, Outside Common Area with waterfall, BBQ, Fire pit and sitting area. Garage Parking, highly secured building. Great Neighborhood. You won't find a unit like this in the wonderful area of Silverlake.
Text me to see it. 562-541-2730 or call for more info 310-362-6103 - Heidi
**These pictures do not reflect every unit. These are pictures of our 1 bedroom basic unit.
Brand new luxury building with lots of storage and beautiful features. 24 hr gym, key card locks, a rooftop common area with fire pit, grill, seating area with beautiful flowers, waterfalls and views, underground garage, bike storage, nice lobby with code package lockers. Everything you would expect from a Modern Brand New Building in the Beautiful area of Silver Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 have any available units?
2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 have?
Some of 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 is pet friendly.
Does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 offers parking.
Does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 have a pool?
No, 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 have accessible units?
No, 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Griffith Park Boulevard - 406 has units with dishwashers.
