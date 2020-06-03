All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 23916 Archwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
23916 Archwood Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:20 AM

23916 Archwood Street

23916 Archwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
West Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

23916 Archwood Street, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in a great West Hills area - this lovely house has a large living room with a beautiful bay window - the functional kitchen right next to the family room makes it a great gathering place - three very spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms to accommodate your family - In addition you have two extra rooms that can be used as play rooms or office areas. The inside laundry with a storage area will make your life easier. Large storage shed in the back yard - The large very private backyard is beautifully landscape with large mature trees - Two car attached garage with easy house access - Move-in ready, freshly painted with nice carpet and hardwood flooring. Won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23916 Archwood Street have any available units?
23916 Archwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 23916 Archwood Street have?
Some of 23916 Archwood Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23916 Archwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
23916 Archwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23916 Archwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 23916 Archwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 23916 Archwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 23916 Archwood Street offers parking.
Does 23916 Archwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23916 Archwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23916 Archwood Street have a pool?
No, 23916 Archwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 23916 Archwood Street have accessible units?
No, 23916 Archwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 23916 Archwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23916 Archwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadcast Center Apartments
7660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College