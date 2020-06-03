23916 Archwood Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range Property Amenities parking garage

Located in a great West Hills area - this lovely house has a large living room with a beautiful bay window - the functional kitchen right next to the family room makes it a great gathering place - three very spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms to accommodate your family - In addition you have two extra rooms that can be used as play rooms or office areas. The inside laundry with a storage area will make your life easier. Large storage shed in the back yard - The large very private backyard is beautifully landscape with large mature trees - Two car attached garage with easy house access - Move-in ready, freshly painted with nice carpet and hardwood flooring. Won't last long.