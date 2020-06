Amenities

Prim Location, 4 bedroom, 2 Bath, beautiful House in Woodland Hills. This amazing light and bright property offers an open floor plan, formal dinning room, living room with fireplace, recessed lighting, central air and heat, bedroom with organized closet. kitchen with stainless appliances, included newer refrigerator and washer and dryer. Backyard with tropical trees and fenced pool. Award winning school district, close to shop, mall and warner center.

A must see!