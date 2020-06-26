All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2331 S Grand Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2331 S Grand Avenue
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2331 S Grand Avenue

2331 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2331 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great value - 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in nice triplex. 2 car garage and laundry hook-ups. Owner many consider small pet. Close to shopping, the harbor, parks and beaches. Rent includes water and electirc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 S Grand Avenue have any available units?
2331 S Grand Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2331 S Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2331 S Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 S Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2331 S Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2331 S Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2331 S Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 2331 S Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 S Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 S Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 2331 S Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2331 S Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2331 S Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 S Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 S Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2331 S Grand Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2331 S Grand Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Poinsettia Club
1444 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College