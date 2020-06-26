2331 S Grand Avenue

2331 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731 Coastal San Pedro
Great value - 3 bedroom, 2 bath unit in nice triplex. 2 car garage and laundry hook-ups. Owner many consider small pet. Close to shopping, the harbor, parks and beaches. Rent includes water and electirc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
