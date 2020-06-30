All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2323 Sheridan Street

2323 Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2323 Sheridan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
internet access
Newly built beautiful spacious single story 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with laminate flooring throughout the house, quartz counter top in kitchen and bathroom, tank less water heater, LED lights, Wifi Nest thermostat and so much more. Lease includes 2 car tandem parking in gated property, remote control gate, home security system, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Property has central air and air condition with cell phone controlled thermostat. Washer/dryer hookups.

Owner takes good care of property and is looking for good tenants. Tenant pays water, gas, electricity and trash. Owner pays home security system. Exterior taken care of by owner. Application process requires tenant to pay for request for credit report, Rental Application, one month pay stubs and 2 months bank statements for all tenants over 18. Available immediately by appointment. Interested tenants text 323-350-6202 or email

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13028126

(RLNE5522685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 Sheridan Street have any available units?
2323 Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 Sheridan Street have?
Some of 2323 Sheridan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2323 Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2323 Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 2323 Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 2323 Sheridan Street offers parking.
Does 2323 Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 2323 Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2323 Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 2323 Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2323 Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2323 Sheridan Street has units with dishwashers.

