2323 Sheridan Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system parking internet access

Newly built beautiful spacious single story 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with laminate flooring throughout the house, quartz counter top in kitchen and bathroom, tank less water heater, LED lights, Wifi Nest thermostat and so much more. Lease includes 2 car tandem parking in gated property, remote control gate, home security system, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Property has central air and air condition with cell phone controlled thermostat. Washer/dryer hookups.



Owner takes good care of property and is looking for good tenants. Tenant pays water, gas, electricity and trash. Owner pays home security system. Exterior taken care of by owner. Application process requires tenant to pay for request for credit report, Rental Application, one month pay stubs and 2 months bank statements for all tenants over 18. Available immediately by appointment. Interested tenants text 323-350-6202 or email



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=13028126



(RLNE5522685)