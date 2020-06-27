All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:35 PM

2304 ZENO Place

2304 Zeno Place · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Zeno Place, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
courtyard
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Stunning architectural loft, located just off of Abbot Kinney. This live/work creative space boasts an open floor plan, high ceilings with exposed wood beams, and an entertainer's living room with a floor to ceiling roll-up door that opens to a private, large courtyard. Polished concrete and hardwood flooring enhance the indoor-outdoor flow, creating a truly serene experience. This private oasis is just minutes from trendy Abbot Kinney and is less than a 10-minute stroll to the beach. The property includes 2 parking spaces with controlled/direct access to the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 ZENO Place have any available units?
2304 ZENO Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 ZENO Place have?
Some of 2304 ZENO Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 ZENO Place currently offering any rent specials?
2304 ZENO Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 ZENO Place pet-friendly?
No, 2304 ZENO Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2304 ZENO Place offer parking?
Yes, 2304 ZENO Place offers parking.
Does 2304 ZENO Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 ZENO Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 ZENO Place have a pool?
No, 2304 ZENO Place does not have a pool.
Does 2304 ZENO Place have accessible units?
No, 2304 ZENO Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 ZENO Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2304 ZENO Place does not have units with dishwashers.
