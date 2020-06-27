2304 ZENO Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Stunning architectural loft, located just off of Abbot Kinney. This live/work creative space boasts an open floor plan, high ceilings with exposed wood beams, and an entertainer's living room with a floor to ceiling roll-up door that opens to a private, large courtyard. Polished concrete and hardwood flooring enhance the indoor-outdoor flow, creating a truly serene experience. This private oasis is just minutes from trendy Abbot Kinney and is less than a 10-minute stroll to the beach. The property includes 2 parking spaces with controlled/direct access to the unit.