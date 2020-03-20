All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

2303 BAGLEY Avenue

2303 Bagley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2303 Bagley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90034
South Robertson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
World class finishes accentuate the magnificent flow of this masterpiece! Brand new construction 2019 with top of the line materials & craftsmanship. Wonderful open floor plan with dining area, wet bar, living room/family room, great room with pocket doors to the private yard. Wine display, office, and heated master bathroom floors. Each room flows seamlessly into one another and, are boasting beautiful flooring throughout. The custom kitchen has custom counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Tasteful bathrooms with custom designer touches. Master bedroom deck, Alexa Voice activated smart home, security cameras, surround speakers and much, much more, heated pool & spa, with deck jets and waterfall feature. Please inquire if you would like to buy the home furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue have any available units?
2303 BAGLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue have?
Some of 2303 BAGLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 BAGLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2303 BAGLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 BAGLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2303 BAGLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2303 BAGLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2303 BAGLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2303 BAGLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2303 BAGLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 BAGLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 BAGLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
