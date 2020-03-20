2303 BAGLEY Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel

World class finishes accentuate the magnificent flow of this masterpiece! Brand new construction 2019 with top of the line materials & craftsmanship. Wonderful open floor plan with dining area, wet bar, living room/family room, great room with pocket doors to the private yard. Wine display, office, and heated master bathroom floors. Each room flows seamlessly into one another and, are boasting beautiful flooring throughout. The custom kitchen has custom counters and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Tasteful bathrooms with custom designer touches. Master bedroom deck, Alexa Voice activated smart home, security cameras, surround speakers and much, much more, heated pool & spa, with deck jets and waterfall feature. Please inquire if you would like to buy the home furnished.