2285 West LIVE OAK Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2285 West LIVE OAK Drive

2285 West Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2285 West Live Oak Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
shuffle board
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
shuffle board
Spanish Colonial Estate in the Oaks Neighborhood of Los Feliz. Sited at the top of the hill overlooking the City, Pacific Ocean, Griffith Observatory offering the ultimate Hollywood Spanish Hacienda experience. The home features refinished oak floors, Batchelder tile surround on the wood burning fireplace, street-to-street lot, citrus grove & enclosed courtyard with French lavender, olive trees & a shuffle board court. From the walled & gated entry your view is out to Mount Hollywood & the Griffith Observatory. The maid's room with its ensuite bath serves as a proper guest room, nanny quarters or situation for onsite security. Reminiscent of a stay at The Chateau with its high ceilinged living room & tiled formal dining room, breakfast room, & walk-in-pantry. With a premium on desirable rentals, this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive have any available units?
2285 West LIVE OAK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive have?
Some of 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2285 West LIVE OAK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive offers parking.
Does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive have a pool?
No, 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive have accessible units?
No, 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2285 West LIVE OAK Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
