2285 West LIVE OAK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard parking shuffle board

Spanish Colonial Estate in the Oaks Neighborhood of Los Feliz. Sited at the top of the hill overlooking the City, Pacific Ocean, Griffith Observatory offering the ultimate Hollywood Spanish Hacienda experience. The home features refinished oak floors, Batchelder tile surround on the wood burning fireplace, street-to-street lot, citrus grove & enclosed courtyard with French lavender, olive trees & a shuffle board court. From the walled & gated entry your view is out to Mount Hollywood & the Griffith Observatory. The maid's room with its ensuite bath serves as a proper guest room, nanny quarters or situation for onsite security. Reminiscent of a stay at The Chateau with its high ceilinged living room & tiled formal dining room, breakfast room, & walk-in-pantry. With a premium on desirable rentals, this home is a must see!