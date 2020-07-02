Rent Calculator
22717 Hatteras Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM
22717 Hatteras Street
22717 Hatteras Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
22717 Hatteras Street, Los Angeles, CA 91367
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
undefined
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22717 Hatteras Street have any available units?
22717 Hatteras Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22717 Hatteras Street have?
Some of 22717 Hatteras Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 22717 Hatteras Street currently offering any rent specials?
22717 Hatteras Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22717 Hatteras Street pet-friendly?
No, 22717 Hatteras Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 22717 Hatteras Street offer parking?
Yes, 22717 Hatteras Street offers parking.
Does 22717 Hatteras Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22717 Hatteras Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22717 Hatteras Street have a pool?
No, 22717 Hatteras Street does not have a pool.
Does 22717 Hatteras Street have accessible units?
No, 22717 Hatteras Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22717 Hatteras Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22717 Hatteras Street has units with dishwashers.
