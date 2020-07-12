/
macarthur park
546 Apartments for rent in MacArthur Park, Los Angeles, CA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
822 S Park View
822 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,425
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Live Local at 822 S Park View Welcome home to excellent. Live central to some of the best things Los Angeles has to offer. This location has a Walk Score of 80 so you can easily run errands or enjoy a night out nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:07pm
41 Units Available
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,390
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Luxurious with a Renaissance Revival feel. This community offers modern fitness center amenities as well as a resident lounge, business center, and community seating. Homes include expansive views and modern appliances.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,350
500 sqft
Welcome to 816 S Park View - This centrally located neighborhood in the Westlake District has a walk score of 80 and is the perfect place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
727 S Coronado St 304
727 South Coronado Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,195
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2nd Month FREE with immediate move-in (STUDIO) - Property Id: 123131 Call Valentin at 323-568-9894 for a viewing! **2nd Month FREE with immediate move-ins only** If you have any deal-breakers, let us know before coming by! There is NOT an
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
932 South Westmoreland Avenue
932 South Westmoreland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,500
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
PARKING! PARKING! PARKING! This building features secure underground parking! Top floor studio unit, centrally located in prime Koreatown Neighborhood of Los Angeles.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2765 West 8th Street
2765 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1300 sqft
Lily Green | 657-390-6347 | Pan American Properties 3Bd/1Ba Unit in Fourplex with washer and dryer hookups and 2 Parking Spaces in Koreatown! $2995/month with $1000 Deposit Beautiful Fully Renovated Lower Right Unit in Four Plex located in
1 of 64
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 W 8th St
2200 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,275
220 sqft
Luxury MICRO LOFTS in Los Angeles. Just amazing!! - Property Id: 238483 Studios: 1275.00 - 1875.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 W 8th St Los Angeles, CA 90057
2200 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,295
Luxury MICRO LOFTS in Los Angeles. Just amazing!! - Property Id: 307281 Studios: 1295.00 - 1895.00 Square Footage: 220-400 *NO PARKING* The Sinclair LA offers newly remodeled micro-lofts in a warm, cozy atmosphere you'll be delighted to call home.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2905 Leeward Ave
2905 Leeward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Bright Bachelor unit apartments will be your home and your sanctuary. Rent is ***$925.00*** Brand New, Spacious- Light Filled-Bachelor unit.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
2939 Leeward Avenue
2939 Leeward Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
599 sqft
A brand new development of 80 luxury condominiums in Koreatown— Golden Galaxy Los Angeles. We offer 1 bed 1 bath and 1 bed 2 bath. Most of the units come equipped with a patio or balcony.
Results within 1 mile of MacArthur Park
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
28 Units Available
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,834
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,156
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,075
1045 sqft
On Wilshire Blvd. in LA's Koreatown. Pet-friendly studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy pool, hot tub, gym, yoga. On Metro Red Line for shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
67 Units Available
The Chadwick
209 S Westmoreland, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,415
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,941
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1030 sqft
The Chadwick Apartments for rent in Koreatown, CA offers urban, resort-style living conveniently located near downtown Los Angeles.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
49 Units Available
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,370
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
36 Units Available
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,636
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,138
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
959 sqft
Come tour with us on your time. Our office is offering virtual and self-guided tours to prospective residents.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,050
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,110
915 sqft
In the heart of Koreatown, a rare, refined and opulent living experience awaits you. A community built from the ground up, every community space and home has been designed with your health, wellness, and happiness in mind.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
27 Units Available
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,430
768 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
985 sqft
Great location, close to downtown, USC, Beverly Hills and Century City. Units feature laundry, hardwood floors and garbage disposal. Communal amenities include pool, clubhouse, community garden, hot tub and garage.
Verified
1 of 150
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Medici
725 S Bixel St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,551
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1113 sqft
Medici is the premier resort apartment community gracing the dynamic new downtown Los Angeles skyline. The twelve unique floor plans assure you will find the right home to fit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
22 Units Available
3033 Wilshire
3033 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,770
654 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,525
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,399
1681 sqft
Highrise Hollywood living with rooftop pool, stunning views, and easy access to all of Los Angeles with nearby access to I-10 and 101. Luxury concierge services, on-site gym, and clubhouse. Private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
20 Units Available
Pegasus
612 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,735
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,885
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1277 sqft
Large bi-fold windows and nine-foot ceilings create an open ambiance in these luxurious units. Kitchens are equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. In-unit laundry and 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
8 Units Available
Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,737
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,972
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,130
1096 sqft
The Koreatown Plaza and MacArthur Park share a neighborhood with this community. Residents enjoy rooftop cabanas, stunning city views, a heated pool and an EV charging station. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and built-in Bluetooth speakers.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,519
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,793
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
891 sqft
Studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments, located one block from Wilshire Boulevard. Within walking distance of shopping, dining, and entertainment. All units have hardwood floors, patio/balconies, walk-in closets, and in-suite laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
16 Units Available
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,830
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,070
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,960
1006 sqft
Next on Sixth Apartments in Koreatown is a haven for anyone looking to be in the center of all the action. Enjoy the sun out on the deck or cool down in our beautiful resort-inspired swimming pool.
