22240 Hart Street

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel pool fireplace

Beautiful house on one of the prettiest neighborhoods in Canoga Park. Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, family room with wood burning fireplace, Living room, recess lights throughout. Updated kitchen, quartz counter top, with brand new stainless steel appliances, Laundry room with side door to the back yard. Entertainer back yard with swimming pool, Front and back yard professionally landscaped. Attached 2 car garage, Close to Public schools, Faith Baptist School, public transportation, House of worships, Topanga Mall, The Village and much much more. Come and see this beautiful home that offers so much.