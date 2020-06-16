All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22240 Hart Street

22240 W Hart St · No Longer Available
Location

22240 W Hart St, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canoga Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Beautiful house on one of the prettiest neighborhoods in Canoga Park. Features 3 Bedrooms and 2 baths, family room with wood burning fireplace, Living room, recess lights throughout. Updated kitchen, quartz counter top, with brand new stainless steel appliances, Laundry room with side door to the back yard. Entertainer back yard with swimming pool, Front and back yard professionally landscaped. Attached 2 car garage, Close to Public schools, Faith Baptist School, public transportation, House of worships, Topanga Mall, The Village and much much more. Come and see this beautiful home that offers so much.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22240 Hart Street have any available units?
22240 Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22240 Hart Street have?
Some of 22240 Hart Street's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22240 Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
22240 Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22240 Hart Street pet-friendly?
No, 22240 Hart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22240 Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 22240 Hart Street offers parking.
Does 22240 Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22240 Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22240 Hart Street have a pool?
Yes, 22240 Hart Street has a pool.
Does 22240 Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 22240 Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22240 Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22240 Hart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
