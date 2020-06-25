All apartments in Los Angeles
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
218 North Kenmore Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:23 AM

218 North Kenmore Avenue

218 North Kenmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

218 North Kenmore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
internet access
pet friendly
Leasing Professional Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred for efficiency purposes)

Must see in person to comprehend the majestic. It's truly remarkable. Centrally located with super high 10-15 foot ceilings throughout. Natural Skylights throughout and over 40 Art Deco Style windows surrounding the Penthouse in a 360 degree fashion. Sweeping views of DTLA, Koreatown, and Hollywood. 3 staircases and plush green spaces surround. The entire top floor of the building, a true Penthouse. No one above you, no shared walls. Several walkout balconies and huge terraces surround for ample private outdoor space in addition to the sweeping and massive interior. Each room is like a Master Suite. Gigantic and expansive. Large open Kitchen. W/D in unit. Garage parking and plenty of storage.

-Creative Office Potential
-Additional 1BR Apartment with separate entrance (perfect for office or guest suite)
-Massive Cedar Closets
-Expansive Living Room
-Huge Bedrooms
-10-15 foot ceilings throughout
-360 Degree views of DTLA, Koreatown, Century City, and Hollywood
-3 blocks to Metro
-Proximity to LA is phenomenal (get anywhere in 15-20 min)

Text preferred 310-975-4064

Terms:

12-24 month lease
On Approved Credit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/218-n-kenmore-ave-los-angeles-ca-90004-usa/2a87dd87-6e1a-4344-aea8-1a9cffd3d115

(RLNE4797372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 North Kenmore Avenue have any available units?
218 North Kenmore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 218 North Kenmore Avenue have?
Some of 218 North Kenmore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 North Kenmore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
218 North Kenmore Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 North Kenmore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 North Kenmore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 218 North Kenmore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 218 North Kenmore Avenue offers parking.
Does 218 North Kenmore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 North Kenmore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 North Kenmore Avenue have a pool?
No, 218 North Kenmore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 218 North Kenmore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 218 North Kenmore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 218 North Kenmore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 North Kenmore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
