218 North Kenmore Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite internet access pet friendly

Leasing Professional Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (text preferred for efficiency purposes)



Must see in person to comprehend the majestic. It's truly remarkable. Centrally located with super high 10-15 foot ceilings throughout. Natural Skylights throughout and over 40 Art Deco Style windows surrounding the Penthouse in a 360 degree fashion. Sweeping views of DTLA, Koreatown, and Hollywood. 3 staircases and plush green spaces surround. The entire top floor of the building, a true Penthouse. No one above you, no shared walls. Several walkout balconies and huge terraces surround for ample private outdoor space in addition to the sweeping and massive interior. Each room is like a Master Suite. Gigantic and expansive. Large open Kitchen. W/D in unit. Garage parking and plenty of storage.



-Creative Office Potential

-Additional 1BR Apartment with separate entrance (perfect for office or guest suite)

-Massive Cedar Closets

-Expansive Living Room

-Huge Bedrooms

-10-15 foot ceilings throughout

-360 Degree views of DTLA, Koreatown, Century City, and Hollywood

-3 blocks to Metro

-Proximity to LA is phenomenal (get anywhere in 15-20 min)



Text preferred 310-975-4064



Terms:



12-24 month lease

On Approved Credit



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/218-n-kenmore-ave-los-angeles-ca-90004-usa/2a87dd87-6e1a-4344-aea8-1a9cffd3d115



(RLNE4797372)