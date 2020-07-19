21333 Lassen Street, Unit 2F

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Welcome to this beautiful move-in ready 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse in a great gated Chatsworth community. Bright and spacious living room with new wood floor, fireplace, and sliding door that lead to a private patio. Additional rooftop patio with view and great for outdoor seating. Central air conditioning. Unit is updated with smooth ceilings, recessed lights, new paint, flooring in kitchen, and new kitchen appliances. Upstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms ceiling fans in every room with a separate washer/dryer room. Lots of storage space. Huge 2 car attached garage with shelving for storage and a big ceiling area storage.

Community pool and spa and recreation room. Centrally located to the fwy 118, metro link, parks and restaurants and shopping.