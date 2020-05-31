2110 India Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated bbq/grill

Bright and sweet individual house on Silver Lake duplex. Located on a quiet, tucked in cul de sac. the property consists of 2 bungalows on a lot. This spacious front house for rent is a 2 bed 2 bath with an easy open layout. The unit has been remodeled inside and has interior laundry. There is a private outdoor space for bbq, lounging, and surrounded by greenery. Steps away from the Corralitas Red Car trail and an array of a stair streets. Walk to Whole Foods 365 for all your grocery needs, grab a sublime sandwich at Wax Paper, and a wine flight at Silver Lake Wine. Take an easy stroll to the Silver Lake reservoir or down to the LA River. Super easy to pop on a freeway and get to where you need to go, fast.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.