Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:17 PM

2110 India Street

2110 India Street
Location

2110 India Street, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Silver Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and sweet individual house on Silver Lake duplex. Located on a quiet, tucked in cul de sac. the property consists of 2 bungalows on a lot. This spacious front house for rent is a 2 bed 2 bath with an easy open layout. The unit has been remodeled inside and has interior laundry. There is a private outdoor space for bbq, lounging, and surrounded by greenery. Steps away from the Corralitas Red Car trail and an array of a stair streets. Walk to Whole Foods 365 for all your grocery needs, grab a sublime sandwich at Wax Paper, and a wine flight at Silver Lake Wine. Take an easy stroll to the Silver Lake reservoir or down to the LA River. Super easy to pop on a freeway and get to where you need to go, fast.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 India Street have any available units?
2110 India Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2110 India Street currently offering any rent specials?
2110 India Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 India Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2110 India Street is pet friendly.
Does 2110 India Street offer parking?
No, 2110 India Street does not offer parking.
Does 2110 India Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 India Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 India Street have a pool?
No, 2110 India Street does not have a pool.
Does 2110 India Street have accessible units?
No, 2110 India Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 India Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 India Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 India Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2110 India Street does not have units with air conditioning.
