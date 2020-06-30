2081 Stradella Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Bel-Air View Home with large yard and pool! - Remodeled Single Story Home with Canyon View! 3 Bed/3 Bath with A Family Room tucked away in the Hills of Bel Air. This Entertainer's home has Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Recessed Lighting, Newer Flooring and Walls of Glass overlooking Rear Yard. Open Floor Plan Features Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room situated between the Kitchen and Relaxing Yard - Perfect for Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen with White Euro Style Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Separate Laundry Room. Master Suite Has a View of the Rear Yard & Canyons and Includes a Remodeled Bath and Walk-in Closet. Bedrooms have been tastefully updated with Current Colors and Dcor and each have their own Bathroom. 3rd Bedroom also makes a Great Office or Guest Room. Tranquil Rear Yard includes a Pool, Deck Area for BBQ's, Outdoor Dining or just Lounging. Separate Grass Area and View of Canyons. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Award-Winning Roscomare Elementary. Just minutes to the 405 Freeway and the City.



(RLNE5455045)