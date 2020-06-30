All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2081 Stradella Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2081 Stradella Rd.
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2081 Stradella Rd.

2081 Stradella Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2081 Stradella Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Bel-Air View Home with large yard and pool! - Remodeled Single Story Home with Canyon View! 3 Bed/3 Bath with A Family Room tucked away in the Hills of Bel Air. This Entertainer's home has Remodeled Kitchen and Baths, Recessed Lighting, Newer Flooring and Walls of Glass overlooking Rear Yard. Open Floor Plan Features Dining Room, Living Room and Family Room situated between the Kitchen and Relaxing Yard - Perfect for Today's Indoor/Outdoor Lifestyle. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen with White Euro Style Cabinetry, Quartz Counters, Stainless Appliances and Breakfast Bar. Separate Laundry Room. Master Suite Has a View of the Rear Yard & Canyons and Includes a Remodeled Bath and Walk-in Closet. Bedrooms have been tastefully updated with Current Colors and Dcor and each have their own Bathroom. 3rd Bedroom also makes a Great Office or Guest Room. Tranquil Rear Yard includes a Pool, Deck Area for BBQ's, Outdoor Dining or just Lounging. Separate Grass Area and View of Canyons. 2 Car Garage with Direct Access. Award-Winning Roscomare Elementary. Just minutes to the 405 Freeway and the City.

(RLNE5455045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2081 Stradella Rd. have any available units?
2081 Stradella Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2081 Stradella Rd. have?
Some of 2081 Stradella Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2081 Stradella Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2081 Stradella Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2081 Stradella Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2081 Stradella Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 2081 Stradella Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2081 Stradella Rd. offers parking.
Does 2081 Stradella Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2081 Stradella Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2081 Stradella Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2081 Stradella Rd. has a pool.
Does 2081 Stradella Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2081 Stradella Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2081 Stradella Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2081 Stradella Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Laurel Terrace
5717 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College