208 S Berendo Street

This is an original vintage apartment with large rooms and closets. There is new carpet and paint and there is all new electrical upgrades in the entire building, but it is still pretty original and charming. There are 2 bedrooms or 3 if you use the living room as there is a large closet and it can be closed off from the other living areas. The stove and refrigerator are included. There is a laundry room off the rear entrance with a laundry sink too, bring your own washer and dryer. There is a one car garage and one parking space at the rear of the property. Located near KoreaTown