208 S Berendo Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 S Berendo Street

208 South Berendo Street · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

208 South Berendo Street, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is an original vintage apartment with large rooms and closets. There is new carpet and paint and there is all new electrical upgrades in the entire building, but it is still pretty original and charming. There are 2 bedrooms or 3 if you use the living room as there is a large closet and it can be closed off from the other living areas. The stove and refrigerator are included. There is a laundry room off the rear entrance with a laundry sink too, bring your own washer and dryer. There is a one car garage and one parking space at the rear of the property. Located near KoreaTown

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 S Berendo Street have any available units?
208 S Berendo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 S Berendo Street have?
Some of 208 S Berendo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 S Berendo Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 S Berendo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 S Berendo Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 S Berendo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 208 S Berendo Street offer parking?
Yes, 208 S Berendo Street offers parking.
Does 208 S Berendo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 S Berendo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 S Berendo Street have a pool?
No, 208 S Berendo Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 S Berendo Street have accessible units?
No, 208 S Berendo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 S Berendo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 S Berendo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
