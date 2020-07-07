20619 Parthenia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to this oasis in the valley Winnetka home located on a quiet part of Parthenia. This home boasts warmth and coziness with great natural light and floor plan. The drought tolerant yard provides great curb appeal and easy maintenance. There are many updates including newer dual pane windows and laminate floors throughout, copper plumbing, newer tile in bathrooms and so much more. Currently this home sits as a 3 bedroom. Off the living room is a bonus room with a beautiful bay window with storage/sitting area and high ceilings. The kitchen is huge with breakfast nook and custom butcher block/cabinetry, custom Roman shades and laundry area. The dining area just off the kitchen that blends perfectly into a large family room with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings. The quiet and private backyard is perfect for the avid gardener and entertaining; the brick lined patio leads you to a yard full of trees, shrubs and planters with newer drip irrigation/sprinkler system (front as well). Utilities not included.