Los Angeles, CA
20619 Parthenia St
Last updated January 1 2020 at 8:11 AM

20619 Parthenia St

20619 Parthenia Street · No Longer Available
Location

20619 Parthenia Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to this oasis in the valley Winnetka home located on a quiet part of Parthenia. This home boasts warmth and coziness with great natural light and floor plan. The drought tolerant yard provides great curb appeal and easy maintenance. There are many updates including newer dual pane windows and laminate floors throughout, copper plumbing, newer tile in bathrooms and so much more. Currently this home sits as a 3 bedroom. Off the living room is a bonus room with a beautiful bay window with storage/sitting area and high ceilings. The kitchen is huge with breakfast nook and custom butcher block/cabinetry, custom Roman shades and laundry area. The dining area just off the kitchen that blends perfectly into a large family room with cozy fireplace, vaulted ceilings. The quiet and private backyard is perfect for the avid gardener and entertaining; the brick lined patio leads you to a yard full of trees, shrubs and planters with newer drip irrigation/sprinkler system (front as well). Utilities not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20619 Parthenia St have any available units?
20619 Parthenia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20619 Parthenia St have?
Some of 20619 Parthenia St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20619 Parthenia St currently offering any rent specials?
20619 Parthenia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20619 Parthenia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 20619 Parthenia St is pet friendly.
Does 20619 Parthenia St offer parking?
Yes, 20619 Parthenia St offers parking.
Does 20619 Parthenia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20619 Parthenia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20619 Parthenia St have a pool?
No, 20619 Parthenia St does not have a pool.
Does 20619 Parthenia St have accessible units?
No, 20619 Parthenia St does not have accessible units.
Does 20619 Parthenia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20619 Parthenia St has units with dishwashers.

