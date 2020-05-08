All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

20455 Gresham Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Open concept living with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom with glass shower. Guest bathroom with Travertine throughout. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, master bedroom with walkin closet. Separate laundry room. Double attached garage with direct access and tons of built in storage. Central Air & Heat. Huge covered patio with cathedral ceilings, like an exterior extension of living space. Huge bonus game room. Recessed lighting throughout, granite counters and stainless appliances. RV parking. At the end of the cul-de-sac! Quiet family neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20455 Gresham Street have any available units?
20455 Gresham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 20455 Gresham Street have?
Some of 20455 Gresham Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20455 Gresham Street currently offering any rent specials?
20455 Gresham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20455 Gresham Street pet-friendly?
No, 20455 Gresham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 20455 Gresham Street offer parking?
Yes, 20455 Gresham Street offers parking.
Does 20455 Gresham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20455 Gresham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20455 Gresham Street have a pool?
No, 20455 Gresham Street does not have a pool.
Does 20455 Gresham Street have accessible units?
No, 20455 Gresham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20455 Gresham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20455 Gresham Street has units with dishwashers.

