20455 Gresham Street

Open concept living with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms. Master bathroom with glass shower. Guest bathroom with Travertine throughout. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, master bedroom with walkin closet. Separate laundry room. Double attached garage with direct access and tons of built in storage. Central Air & Heat. Huge covered patio with cathedral ceilings, like an exterior extension of living space. Huge bonus game room. Recessed lighting throughout, granite counters and stainless appliances. RV parking. At the end of the cul-de-sac! Quiet family neighborhood.