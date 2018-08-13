All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

2040 N Las Palmas Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2040 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ideally located in Historic Whitley Heights, this recently updated 1924 Spanish Villa is one of the rare hillside homes with a ground level garage and a charming eighty-step stairway leading to the property. Natural light flows through the airy, open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and newly painted interior. Enjoy cooking in the recently renovated kitchen w/ granite countertop and tons of storage. Other features include central AC & heat, working fireplace, updated & tiled baths, laundry room with front-load washer/dryer. Upstairs feature two bedrooms + bonus room that can be used as office or bedroom 3. The house is surrounded by multi-tier brick terraces, perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco. Large basement great for storage or expansion. The ground level garage can fit 2 cars tandem, with additional parking PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE MLS#19-444908 AVAIL AUG 1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have any available units?
2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have?
Some of 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers parking.
Does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have a pool?
No, 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
