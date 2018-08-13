2040 North LAS PALMAS Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Ideally located in Historic Whitley Heights, this recently updated 1924 Spanish Villa is one of the rare hillside homes with a ground level garage and a charming eighty-step stairway leading to the property. Natural light flows through the airy, open floor plan with cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, and newly painted interior. Enjoy cooking in the recently renovated kitchen w/ granite countertop and tons of storage. Other features include central AC & heat, working fireplace, updated & tiled baths, laundry room with front-load washer/dryer. Upstairs feature two bedrooms + bonus room that can be used as office or bedroom 3. The house is surrounded by multi-tier brick terraces, perfect for entertaining or dining al fresco. Large basement great for storage or expansion. The ground level garage can fit 2 cars tandem, with additional parking PROPERTY ALSO FOR SALE MLS#19-444908 AVAIL AUG 1