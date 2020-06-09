All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2040 Butler Ave

2040 Butler Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2040 Butler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064
West Los Angeles

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Enjoy living in a 1400 square foot townhouse in a very accessible West Los Angeles neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is conveniently situated near restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, and top-rated schools. The townhouse features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, central AC for climate control, a single-car attached garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Pets are allowed in the property.

Nearby parks:
Stoner Recreation Center, Westwood Recreation Center and Westwood Park

Walk score: 88

Nearby Schools:
Richland Avenue Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 8/10
New West Charter School - 0.6 miles, 8/10
Citizens of the World Charter School Mar Vista - 0.48 miles, 8/10
Nora Sterry Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 7/10

Bus lines:
5 Olympic Blvd - 0.2 miles
17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.2 miles
15 Barrington Ave - 0.3 miles

(RLNE4540105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2040 Butler Ave have any available units?
2040 Butler Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2040 Butler Ave have?
Some of 2040 Butler Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2040 Butler Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2040 Butler Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2040 Butler Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2040 Butler Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2040 Butler Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2040 Butler Ave does offer parking.
Does 2040 Butler Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2040 Butler Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2040 Butler Ave have a pool?
No, 2040 Butler Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2040 Butler Ave have accessible units?
No, 2040 Butler Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2040 Butler Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2040 Butler Ave has units with dishwashers.
