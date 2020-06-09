2040 Butler Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Enjoy living in a 1400 square foot townhouse in a very accessible West Los Angeles neighborhood in Los Angeles, California! With an excellent walk score, this location is rated as very walkable and most errands can be accomplished on foot. It is conveniently situated near restaurants, grocery stores, coffee shops, and top-rated schools. The townhouse features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, central AC for climate control, a single-car attached garage, and in-unit washer and dryer. Pets are allowed in the property.



Nearby parks:

Stoner Recreation Center, Westwood Recreation Center and Westwood Park



Walk score: 88



Nearby Schools:

Richland Avenue Elementary School - 0.74 miles, 8/10

New West Charter School - 0.6 miles, 8/10

Citizens of the World Charter School Mar Vista - 0.48 miles, 8/10

Nora Sterry Elementary School - 0.43 miles, 7/10



Bus lines:

5 Olympic Blvd - 0.2 miles

17 Culver City Sta UCLA - 0.2 miles

15 Barrington Ave - 0.3 miles



(RLNE4540105)